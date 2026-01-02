MLB Rumors: NY Mets linked to top free-agent starter as rotation questions persist

The New York Mets continue to explore ways to stabilize their starting rotation as the offseason unfolds, and their search may once again lead them to a familiar National League arm. With several questions still surrounding their pitching depth, New York remains active in monitoring the top options still available on the market.

That focus has intensified following the recent movement among international free agents, which narrowed the Mets’ alternatives. While the club missed out on Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai, attention has shifted back toward established major league starters who could provide immediate reliability.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are among the teams “linked” to left-handed starter Ranger Suarez, signaling that New York remains engaged in discussions as it evaluates potential additions to its rotation.

Why Ranger Suárez fits the Mets’ needs

Suárez is no stranger to New York, having spent his entire career to this point with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he developed from a bullpen arm into one of the most dependable starters in the National League. His consistency over multiple seasons has made him an appealing target for teams seeking stability rather than upside alone.

Ranger Suárez #55 of the Phillies pitches against the Dodgers. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The 30-year-old delivered another strong campaign in 2025, finishing with a 12–8 record and a 3.20 ERA across 26 starts. He struck out 151 batters over 157.1 innings, posting a 1.22 WHIP and recording his second consecutive season with double-digit wins. His ability to work deep into games is a particularly attractive trait for a Mets rotation that struggled with durability last year.

Rotation uncertainty keeps Mets active

New York’s rotation issues were a defining storyline in 2025. Despite opening the season with one of the league’s best starting-pitching ERAs, injuries and inconsistency eventually led to a mid-pack finish and a missed postseason. While Nolan McLean has emerged as a potential ace, several other rotation pieces come with question marks.

Clay Holmes impressed after transitioning into a starting role, but Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga are coming off injury-plagued seasons, while David Peterson faded late after a strong first half. Top prospects Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong remain promising but may need additional time in Triple-A before taking on full-time roles.

Given that landscape, adding a proven starter like Suárez could provide much-needed balance and reliability. With a career 3.38 ERA over eight seasons and more than 760 innings of major league experience, Suárez represents a potential solution as the Mets look to solidify their rotation heading into 2026.