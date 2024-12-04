NHL News: Nathan MacKinnon shares his thoughts following Avalanche's dramatic win over Sabres

Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche staged an incredible comeback, defeating the Buffalo Sabres 5-4. After a disastrous first period in which the Sabres built a 4-0 lead, the Avalanche responded with remarkable resilience.

The key to the comeback was a collective team effort, as well as a stellar performance from goalkeeper Scott Wedgewood. Following a rough start for Colorado, Wedgewood entered the game and stopped all 22 shots he faced, keeping his team in the contest and setting the stage for the comeback.

Goals from Nathan MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen, Joel Kiviranta, and Logan O’Connor were instrumental in completing the turnaround. MacKinnon, in particular, had a standout performance, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

“We just felt like there was a lot of time left (after the first period),” MacKinnon said. “[Coach Jared Bednar] didn’t rip us too bad. He was pretty calm. … We felt like there was still plenty of time, and we played well in the second and third periods.”

A Tough Blow for the Sabres

On the other hand, the Buffalo Sabres endured a tough defeat, extending their losing streak to four games. Despite a strong start, Buffalo couldn’t sustain their momentum and allowed the Avalanche to dominate the rest of the game.

“It [stinks]. It just [stinks], honestly,” Buffalo forward Alex Tuch said. “We have to be better. Each and every guy needs to be better. It’s honestly [ridiculous]. Sorry, pardon my French, but it is. We left ‘Upie’ hanging. We left each other hanging. We weren’t working for each other after the first period.”

Tuch acknowledged the team’s misjudgment, admitting that they underestimated the challenge ahead after building an early lead. “We thought it was going to be easy, that they were just going to go into a hole. It’s former Stanley Cup champs over there. One of the best players in the world. One of the best defensemen in the world. You can’t give them opportunities like that.” Tuch added.

A Promising Future for the Avalanche

This victory highlights the Avalanche’s potential to compete with any team in the league. With a talented roster and an experienced coaching staff, the Avalanche are well-positioned for success as the NHL season progresses.