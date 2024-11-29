NHL News: Nathan MacKinnon drops insight on Avalanche's winning formula this season

Nathan MacKinnon, the beating heart of the Colorado Avalanche, continues to show why he is one of the best players in the NHL. In a recent interview with NHL.com, the Canadian center shared his thoughts on the season and the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Despite an injury-riddled start to the season, the Avalanche have managed to bounce back and position themselves as strong contenders in the Western Conference. MacKinnon attributes this resurgence to the team’s spirit and adaptability.

The Canadian center has been instrumental to Colorado’s success. Leading the league in points, MacKinnon has once again demonstrated his ability to guide his team to victory. However, the player emphasizes that the team’s success is the result of collective effort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Even when we were hurt, I could see the potential,” MacKinnon said. “Our style is our style, but obviously, when we have all of our best players back, it helps a lot.”

Advertisement

Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche plays the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime at Ball Arena on November 27, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Advertisement

The 4 Nations Face-Off: A New Challenge

With the regular season in full swing, MacKinnon already has his sights set on the future. The Canadian center has been selected to represent his country in the4 Nations Face-Off, a tournament that will bring together the best stars of the NHL.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Charlie Lindgren makes bold admission on key mistake in Capitals' victory over Lightning

“Definitely, very excited. I’m very, very excited. Best-on-best is something that I think we’ve all wanted for a while now, and it’s going to be awesome. I think we’re all excited that the NHL is putting on this tournament, and it’s going to be a fun time.” MacKinnon said.

A Leader On and Off the Ice

In addition to his skills on the ice, MacKinnon has established himself as a leader within the Avalanche’s locker room. His positive attitude and dedication have been instrumental in keeping the team together during difficult times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With MacKinnon at the helm, the Avalanche are emerging as one of the top favorites to reach the Stanley Cup Final. However, the Canadian player prefers to focus on the present and continue improving.