NHL News: NY Rangers have contract of Igor Shesterkin shelved but ready to offer Alexis Lafreniere mega deal

The New York Rangers are trying to secure their future as a team, and with Igor Shesterkin waiting until the end of the season to discuss contract talks, focus has shifted to Alexis Lafreniere.

Alexis Lafreniere turns 23 today, and a birthday gift might be a mega deal the New York Rangers plan to send his way, according to reports. The Canadian left winger is currently on a reported $2,325,000-a-year contract, but that could change significantly.

After an electric start to the NHL season, where the Rangers demolished the Penguins 6-0 in their season opener, contract talks are abundant in New York, with Igor Shesterkin shelving contract extension talks until the end of the season after being offered a mega deal that would make him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history.

Focus is now on Alexis Lafreniere, who, at his young age, has already given the Rangers four full seasons with 76 goals and 74 assists in 299 games for a total of 150 points. The deal would also raise his salary significantly as well as keep him at the club for a long period of time.

Alexis Lafreniere to Get $8M a Year Mega Deal from NY Rangers

According to Frank Seravalli, the Rangers are willing to offer Lafreniere an 8-year deal worth $8 million per season. It would give the franchise player a significant salary bump as well as help the club secure one of their best players for nearly a decade.

Last season, Alexis Lafreniere had a career year with 28 goals and 29 assists for 57 points in 82 games.

Known for his scoring ability, playmaking skills, and versatility on the ice, he quickly became a fan favorite in New York. As he continues to develop, Lafrenière’s combination of skill, hockey sense, and determination positions him as one of the bright young stars in the NHL.

