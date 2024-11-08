The Carolina Panthers are heading to Germany for their Week 10 clash with the New York Giants, but Bryce Young will be without a crucial teammate for the game.

Germany is set to host an official NFL game in Week 10 of the 2024 season, as the Carolina Panthers face the New York Giants at Allianz Arena. However, the Panthers will take the field without a key member of Bryce Young‘s offense.

As part of the NFL International Series, Germany will feature a matchup between the Panthers and Giants. While this game may not initially seem compelling, both teams are desperate for a win, which could make for an intense battle.

With identical 2-7 records, both squads are clinging to slim playoff hopes. Unfortunately for Carolina, Bryce Young will be missing a vital teammate for this international showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bryce Young to miss key teammate for Germany matchup vs. Giants

Germany will host its fourth official NFL game this season. The Panthers are returning to Europe after a five-year absence , while the Giants last played internationally in London two years ago .

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Panthers sign star running back to help Bryce Young in the future

Although the matchup might not be highly anticipated, both teams are expected to fight hard to claim a much-needed victory on German soil.

Advertisement

One storyline to watch is Bryce Young. The second-year quarterback has regained the team’s confidence, earning the starting role despite Andy Dalton being available.

Advertisement

However, Young will have to lead the offense against the Giants without wide receiver Adam Thielen, who has been ruled out due to a lingering hamstring injury.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 12: Adam Thielen #19 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to a preseason game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thielen, who joined the Panthers last season, has been limited to just three games this year. Despite this, he had a stellar debut season in Carolina, recording 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

Which other players will miss the Panthers vs. Giants game in Germany?

For the Panthers, offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu has also been ruled out. Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, safety Jordan Fuller, tight end Tommy Tremble, and cornerback Lonnie Johnson are all listed as questionable.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Brian Daboll seems to confirm Daniel Jones, Giants lose key weapon

On the Giants’ side, wide receiver Darius Slayton will be the most notable absence. He remains in concussion protocol and didn’t travel with the team, aiming to fully recover for Week 11.

Advertisement

SurveyWill the Panthers defeat the Giants in Germany? Will the Panthers defeat the Giants in Germany? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE