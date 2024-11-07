Wayne Gretzky makes something clear to Capitals star Alex Ovechkin on NHL goals record

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky boasts almost every record in league history. Since his retirement in 1999, not many players have even come close to sniffing his accolades. However, there is one that actually did and is closing in on “The Great One”. On that note, Gretzky has made something clear to Alex Ovechkin on the NHL goals record.

The Washington Capitals star Ovechkin is currently 33 goals away from Gretzky’s 894 tallies, record in NHL history. The Russian winger has had a strong start to the 2024/25 season and the feat seems closer as each day flies by.

Although Gretzky has dozens of other records to boast about and feel proud on, letting go the league’s record for most goals is definitely a tough pill to swallow. However, Wayne has made something clear to Ovechkin on the record, showing his grace for another legend’s accomplishment.

“It’s not a question of if he is going to break the record,” Gretzky stated, via TNT. “It’s a question of when is he going to break the record.”

Wayne Gretzky addresses fans prior to the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Enterprise Center on January 24, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri.

The Great One has as much confidence in Ovechkin as anybody in the Russian’s circle. Gretzky has shown his support for the Capitals star in many occassions, often highlighting his desire for Ovi to break his goal tally.

Ovechkin recognizes Gretzky’s support

The 39-year old is a man on a mission. He is after that accolade. Though widely considered as the best goalscorer in the history of the game, breaking Gretzky’s record would cement the claim for Ovechkin. As he inches closer to the history-making figure, Ovi has admitted Gretzky has often times sent him messages in support for his charge at the record.

“It’s great. Even when I have a slump, he will sometimes text me and say, ‘Don’t worry about it. It will come.’ He’s on my side,” Ovechkin said, earlier on the seaon. “If that kind of person is rooting for me, it’s pretty cool stuff. He’s the best player out there and he’s a great human. He supports me and it’s a pretty cool thing. I hope when it’s going to be close, he’ll give me some advice. But not yet.”

Gretzky’s Points Record is safe and sound

Though his goals milestone is within reach from Ovechkin, “The Great One” possesses plenty other feats that are well out of the grasp of any walking NHL player on the Earth’s surface. Primarily Gretzky’s Points total.

Gretzky’s 2,857 points in the National Hockey League put him in a pedestal. The second player on that list is Jaromir Jagr, who is 936 points away. That’s a whole career’s worth of points production. The closest active player to Gretzky’s mark is Sidney Crosby, however, the 37-year old center is 1,246 points behind. It is safe to say we may never witness that record slipping away Gretzky’s hands.