NHL News: New York Rangers send huge message to league after destroying Pittsburgh Penguins

The Rangers' dominant performance signals their intent to contend for the championship this season, showcasing their depth and teamwork right from the season opener

Chris Kreider scores goal with NY Rangers
© Getty ImagesChris Kreider scores goal with NY Rangers

By Kelvin Loyola

The New York Rangers showed no mercy to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their opening game of the NHL season, hammering them 6-0. The game was 3-0 after the first period, and despite 29 saves from Igor Shesterkin, the result never seemed in doubt.

Every one of the Rangers’ main players contributed to the game, with Chris Kreider scoring twice, Alexis Lafreniere adding a goal and an assist, while Artemi Panarin and Jacob Trouba both recorded two assists.

For the Rangers, it was a clear message to the rest of the NHL that they won’t be taken lightly this season, especially after being out-hustled and physically outplayed by the eventual champions, the Florida Panthers last season in the playoffs.

New York Rangers looking sharp in opening game of NHL season

“It takes every single guy pulling in the right direction to be successful as a team,” Chris Kreider said after the game to the media. “Some guys are going to have big nights occasionally, but it takes everyone playing the right way, pulling in the same direction to ultimately accomplish our goals.”

Sam Carrick #39 of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the first period of the Pittsburgh Penguins home opener at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Sam Carrick #39 of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the first period of the Pittsburgh Penguins home opener at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The team-first mentality could be huge for the Rangers, who boast a strong roster of talented hockey players functioning well as a unit under one of the best coaches in the league, Peter Laviolette.

While some naysayers may point out it’s only one game and that the Rangers still need to face better teams in the league, it was a major performance from a team that had the best record in the regular season last year but at times wilted due to fatigue in the playoffs—something they want to shed.

Igor Shesterkin Contract Talks

Despite reportedly turning down the highest contract ever offered to an NHL goalie, Igor Shesterkin remained focused on the team’s success, opting not to discuss his contract situation after the win.

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the home opener at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers makes a save in the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the home opener at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 9, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Rangers relied heavily on Shesterkin early in the game, particularly during a challenging first period where he made 10 crucial saves to keep the Penguins scoreless.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

