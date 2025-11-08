The New York Rangers, guided by head coach Mike Sullivan, continued their impressive road run on Friday, claiming a 4-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The win marked the Rangers’ seventh straight road victory, a feat that has set a new NHL record for the season’s start.

Artemi Panarin led the way, tallying a goal and two assists to bolster New York’s offensive display. He has now recorded 28 points in his last 16 games against Detroit, helped the Rangers establish early control. Alexis Lafreniere added a goal and an assist, including his 200th NHL point, while Jonathan Quick made 32 saves in net.

The Red Wings, despite a strong effort from Patrick Kane returning from injury, could not find enough offensive traction. J.T. Compher scored the lone goal for Detroit, with Cam Talbot stopping 22 shots in the losing effort.

What fueled the NY Rangers’ road victory over the Red Wings?

“Our best players were our best players tonight,” Sullivan said, according to NHL.com. “That was an important element of our game. Our struggles to score have never been through a lack of effort – we have some very capable goal scorers and they showed that tonight.”

Artemi Panarin’s third-period goal, set up by Mika Zibanejad, was a textbook example of finishing ability. “Artemi drives offense every game, and he makes a handful of plays every night that could end up in the net,” Sullivan added. “That was a goal-scorer’s goal.”

The Rangers will now return home to continue their strong season, aiming to maintain momentum as they host a challenging series of matchups. With key contributors performing at a high level, New York appears well-positioned to extend its historic road winning streak.

