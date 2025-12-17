Trending topics:
NY Rangers star Mika Zibanejad breaks silence on Mike Sullivan punishing him with sincere message

Mika Zibanejad delivered an honest statement after being punished by Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers in the 2025-26 NHL season.

By Federico O'donnell

Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden
© Andrew Mordzynski/Getty ImagesMika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden

After being late to a team meeting, Mika Zibanejad served as a healthy scratch when the New York Rangers lost to the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden. After returning to the lineup during the 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, the Swedish veteran dropped a clear message for Mike Sullivan and the rest of the team.

The 2025–26 NHL season is proving to be a constant headache for Sullivan and the Rangers. If last year under Peter Laviolette wasn’t dramatic enough, the Broadway Blueshirts are now reliving their traumas. Losing to the crestfallen, still-grieving Canucks by a score of 3–0 at home was only the latest item on a long list of massive letdowns for New York.

For some reason, most of them take place in Manhattan. The Rangers look quite different on the road but can’t figure themselves out when playing in the Big Apple. That uncertainty and wandering style isn’t limited to the ice, though. Zibanejad has seemingly lost track of the city he lives in by being late to a team meeting, which led to him being healthy scratched recently. Now, the 32-year-old forward has set the record straight.

“It’s my 10th season (with the Rangers). I know what the (traffic) challenges are and whatnot, but it was an unfortunate situation,” Zibanejad explained, via The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano on X. “I got stuck… I’m just hoping everyone in that accident was fine. But rules are rules and I was late, so there’s not much else to say, honestly.”

Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers

Mike Sullivan at the Prudential Center on September 21, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.

Sullivan’s comment

While Zibanejad opted to discuss the details behind his late arrival, Sullivan had previously issued a candid statement when asked about his decision to sideline the veteran winger for one game.

25 greatest New York Rangers in history: From Broadway brilliance to blue-line greatness

see also

25 greatest New York Rangers in history: From Broadway brilliance to blue-line greatness

“Listen, I’m not going to get into specifics on why we make decisions the way we made them, OK? We believe strongly in a process that we’ve put in place here for our team, and it’s as simple as that,” Sullivan had told reporters afterthe loss to the Ducks.

Polarized reactions to Zibanejad’s punishment

With the Rangers enduring a rough campaign, Sullivan’s decision on Zibanejad raised eyebrows around Manhattan. For many, now was not the time to make an example of a key contributor.

Right now, the Blueshirts need to get back on track by any means. Intentionally being short a key player may not be the wisest way to do so. However, as a first-year head coach in New York City, an argument can be made for Sullivan to prioritize establishing his authority and building discipline.

In more ways than one, the two-time Stanley Cup–winning head coach put the long game ahead of the immediate effect with his one-game suspension of Zibanejad. The Swede accepted it, but it has now set a precedent Sullivan must follow to a tee. If not, rifts could soon appear in the locker room—and that’s the last thing New York can afford, having lost five of its last six outings.

