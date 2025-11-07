Capitals owner sends message to NHL legend Alex Ovechkin following 900-goal milestone

It was another night of history for Alex Ovechkin. On Wednesday, the Washington Capitals captain became the first player in NHL history to reach the 900-goalmark — a number that cements his legacy as one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen. Among those celebrating the moment was team owner Ted Leonsis, who has witnessed every step of Ovechkin’s remarkable journey and shared a heartfelt message following the milestone.

Ovechkin had already surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record earlier this year, scoring his 895th goal in April to take sole possession of first place. But this latest milestone represented something deeper: longevity, excellence, and a bond with a fan base that has grown alongside him for more than two decades.

The historic goal came at Capital One Arena, where the crowd erupted as Ovechkin fired a spinning backhand past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. Washington went on to win 6–1, but the night was defined by one man and his milestone.

What did Leonsis say after Ovechkin’s 900th goal?

Following the game, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis took to X to share his admiration for the superstar he has watched evolve since his rookie year in 2005. “900 goals. I have seen every single one and can’t remember another like that, a blind spinning backhand. I was an unabashed fan last night and asked Alex to sign my hat. Thank you, @ovi8.”

Leonsis’ message reflected both pride and gratitude, celebrating not only Ovechkin’s achievement but also the enduring connection between the player, the franchise, and the city of Washington.

A legacy still being written

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery praised Ovechkin’s consistency and durability, noting that his sustained excellence over 20 years is something future generations will struggle to comprehend.

“For him to do it at the clip he’s done it at over the last 20 years, I still honestly don’t think we truly understand,” Carbery said. “I think it’s going to take years of reflecting back to really grasp what’s transpired here over the past couple of years. At the age he’s at, to still be doing what he’s doing.”

