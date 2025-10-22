Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Panthers’ Brad Marchand delivers message after emotional return to Boston

Brad Marchand opened up after his emotional return to Boston, helping the Florida Panthers secure a 4-3 win over the Bruins with two assists and reflecting on his time in Boston and the standing ovation he received.

By Alexander Rosquez

Brad Marchand (#63) of the Panthers waves to fans after the win over the Bruins
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesBrad Marchand (#63) of the Panthers waves to fans after the win over the Bruins

Brad Marchand made an immediate impact in his return to TD Garden, helping the Florida Panthers snap a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over his former team, the Boston Bruins. The 37-year-old forward tallied two assists and was central to Florida’s offensive push, showcasing his leadership and playmaking ability.

“It was nice to be on the board. The biggest thing is we needed a win, and that was a crazy game,” Marchand said, according to NHL.com. We thought we had it locked up but [Boston] pushed hard.

Marchand, who played 16 seasons in Boston and won the Stanley Cup in 2011, was met with a standing ovation during a video tribute before the game. “I knew it was going to hit me the way it did. I’m so grateful for the moment and very appreciative for what the Bruins did, and the love and support the fans have shown me, not just tonight, but throughout my entire career here.”

He added: I always loved playing here, loved putting the jersey on and wearing my heart on my sleeve. It’s a hard-working city and people appreciate that. I love the fans here. They’re special. They’re an incredible group.”

Marchand drives Panthers’ offense

Marchand assisted on Florida’s opening goal just 33 seconds into the game when Mackie Samoskevich scored on the power play. He added another assist on Eetu Luostarinen’s goal, giving the Panthers a 3-2 lead in the third period.

Carter Verhaeghe scored the game-winner with 26 seconds remaining, his shot deflecting off the post and Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke. A.J. Greer also scored, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves. For Boston, Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 19 shots.

Emotional impact and leadership

Marchand’s presence was felt from the first shift, drawing penalties and energizing Florida’s attack. “It was great to get out there and start right away,” he said. “Once you’re on the power play, you’re just kind of playing and not thinking anymore, so it was a great way to get settled into the game.”

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
