NHL News: Brad Marchand fires candid shot at former teammate on Stanley Cup-winning roster

Brad Marchand didn’t mince words in a heated exchange with one former teammate in the NHL. During the Florida Panthers’ statement 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars, the veteran forward showed his true thoughts on a player he won the Stanley Cup with in 2011.

In many ways, Tyler Seguin and Brad Marchand’s style of play show much resemblance. Perhaps, it’s the fact both were drafted and molded early in their careers by the Boston Bruins. The two were a part of the Stanley Cup-winning roster in Beantown in the 2010-11 NHL season.

However, it looks like all love has now been lost between the two veterans. That was made clear after reports emerged of what Marchand said to Seguin during the game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

“Feels like yesterday when you came into the league a little baby boy. You still act like a baby boy,” Marchand told Seguin, as reported by The Dallas Morning News’ Lia Assimakopoulos on X.

Tyler Seguin during his time with the Bruins

Back on track

The Panthers desperately needed to turn the page after losing in embarrassing fashion to the Colorado Avalanche. Suffice to say, defeating Dallas 4-0 on the road provided just what Florida hoped—and more.

Though it’s been far from an ideal season, the Panthers have now won four of their last five outings. They will hope to ride the wave of momentum as the Cats return to the Sunshine State, but to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena in the Big Guava.

Florida must turn the tide, though. The Panthers have struggled against the Atlantic Division so far in the 2025-26 NHL campaign, recording a 2-4-0 mark against divisional foes. Moreover, the Bolts defeated the Cats 3-1 in the first ‘Battle of Florida’ of the season. In more ways than one, the reigning Stanley Cup champions have some ground to make up.