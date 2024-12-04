NHL News: Pavel Zacha explains key reasons behind Bruins' OT win over Red Wings

In a thrilling NHL game, the Boston Bruins pulled off an impressive comeback, defeating the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime. Pavel Zacha was the hero of the night, scoring the game-winning goal at 2:15 of the third overtime.

The Boston Red Wings started strong, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Lucas Raymond. However, the Bruins weren’t intimidated and began to press hard in the second and third periods.

Zadorov scored for the Bruins in the first period, and in the third, Kiviranta and Brazeau both found the back of the net, tying the score. Finally, it was Zacha who sealed the victory with a precise shot that caught the Red Wings’ goalkeeper by surprise.

“[Pastrnak] was really good on the forecheck,” Zacha said via NHL.com. “I saw they had two guys, so even if he couldn’t get it, I was there to help out. But you know, he made a great play and won the battle, and that was really important. It’s why we scored.”

“This is a tough league to win in, regardless of the type of game,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. “It wasn’t a clean game, either side. It was a low-event game for a while; the second period got a little interesting with penalties. … You just stay with it in these types of games. You try not to deviate from what you’re trying to implement, and the guys with the game plan stay with it, and for the most part, we did that.”

A Painful Defeat for the Red Wings

On the other hand, the Red Wings suffered a painful defeat, marking their fourth consecutive loss. Despite having moments of good play, they couldn’t keep up the pace and let the victory slip away.

“It’s frustrating because we’re doing a lot of good things,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We keep getting points; again, that’s points in six of the last eight games. It’s a pretty good pace, but I think there are stretches in our game where we play really well, and you’ve got to want it more. But we self-inflict mistakes.”

The Future of the Red Wings in the NHL

Despite a strong start to the NHL season, the Red Wings have shown some inconsistency in their game. The team will need to work on improving their defense and capitalizing on offensive opportunities when they arise.