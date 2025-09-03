The 2025-26 season looms as a pivotal year for the Vancouver Canucks, and captain Quinn Hughes is sending a clear signal: he is fully committed. After a season marred by injuries and off-ice drama, Hughes is determined to lead his team back into playoff contention, setting aside distractions about coaching changes and contract speculation.

Hughes, 25, has endured a challenging offseason, from recovering from multiple injuries to witnessing coach Rick Tocchet depart for the Philadelphia Flyers. Yet the Michigan-born defenseman remains focused on the short-term tasks, from his skate test to the start of training camp, emphasizing leadership above all.

“I’m focused on the skate test before camp, so I can push my teammates so that everyone’s ready going into camp,” Hughes said according to Sportnet.ca, highlighting his commitment to preparation and team cohesion. Even with a potential contract extension on the horizon, he insists his concentration is fully on this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can Hughes lead the Canucks through transition and adversity?

Despite Tocchet’s exit, Hughes expressed optimism about new head coach Adam Foote, praising his experience, communication skills, and technical defensive acumen. “He’s trying to get the best out of each guy and maybe make guys play better than what they think they’re capable of. Hopefully, he can do that with everyone on the roster,” Hughes explained, showing confidence in the leadership continuity.

Advertisement

Hughes also addressed the media noise surrounding his own future and his teammates. “One thing I’m really good at — or have gotten good at — is I’m very present. I can’t even sign for another year, so there’s nothing I can do. As far as the noise (about his future), I can handle the noise.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Elias Pettersson’s Canucks could hold off until midseason before making major trade to boost center depth

He added: “That’s why I’m the captain of the team, because I can handle these things and I can play at an elite level and it doesn’t matter what’s going on around me. And as far as the noise around my teammates, I’m going to try to help everyone else, too, and be as good a leader as I can be. Noise doesn’t bother me. It’s a long year, and I’m just going to be day-to-day and focus on the short term. That’s the truth, honestly.”

Advertisement

What does this mean for Vancouver’s playoff hopes?

After finishing last season with 90 points yet missing the playoffs, Hughes is embracing a renewed mindset. He emphasizes accountability, preparation, and mental toughness, aiming to set an example for younger players and rally the roster around achievable goals. “You definitely don’t want to live in the past. We’re already on a new season and that’s where my head is at,” Hughes said.

SurveyWill Quinn Hughes’ leadership help the Canucks return to the playoffs? Will Quinn Hughes’ leadership help the Canucks return to the playoffs? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Hughes embracing a leadership role and Foote stepping into a head coaching position, the Canucks aim to capitalize on a healthy roster and stronger team cohesion. If key players stay fit and the defense performs at elite levels, Vancouver has the potential to contend for a playoff spot and rebuild momentum heading into 2026.