NHL News: Elias Pettersson’s Canucks could hold off until midseason before making major trade to boost center depth

As training camp approaches, the Vancouver Canucks, led by Elias Pettersson, find themselves under pressure to address a familiar issue: depth down the middle. General Manager Patrik Allvin has yet to secure a reliable second-line center, and with the 2025-26 season nearing, the question looms whether patience or action will define the months ahead.

For now, the roster looks set to open as is. Filip Chytil, who arrived in a previous transaction, will be given the opportunity to prove he can permanently anchor the 2C role. But if he falters, Vancouver may have no choice but to look outside the organization once again.

History suggests a solution could come sooner rather than later. Over the last three years, Allvin has consistently turned to the January trade market to reshape his roster, and predictions point toward another bold move coming this winter.

Will Patrik Allvin stick to his midseason trade pattern?

Analyst Stephan Roget recently noted that betting on another January deal may not even count as a bold prediction anymore. “Normally, making any hockey-related prediction as specific as this should count as bold. But this time around, we’re not so sure. If we’re predicting that something that has already happened three times in a row will happen for a fourth time, is that truly bold?” he wrote for Canucks Army.

The track record backs that assessment. From Bo Horvat’s departure in January 2023 to last year’s back-to-back moves — sending J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers before acquiring defenseman Marcus Pettersson — Allvin has not hesitated to reshape the roster midseason.

Can Vancouver afford to wait until January?

The upcoming months will serve as a proving ground for Chytil and the Canucks’ current structure. If internal options fail, another significant acquisition could become inevitable. “Trades can happen at any time,” Roget added, “and if another one truly goes down in January 2026, we’re still going to feel pretty intelligent for having called it.”

All eyes will be on Vancouver’s start. If results slip and center depth remains an Achilles’ heel, Allvin’s next January deal could be his most scrutinized yet — one that determines whether Elias Pettersson and the Canucks can contend deep into spring.

