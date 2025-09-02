NHL News: Mason McTavish’s contract talks with Ducks reportedly hit roadblock on key term dispute

The Anaheim Ducks enter training camp with questions swirling around one of their most promising young talents. Mason McTavish, the restricted free agent forward, has yet to finalize a new contract with the team. With the camp just over two weeks away, speculation continues to mount about whether he will start the season in Anaheim or if trade talks might resurface.

For McTavish, the stakes are high. The 21-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance over the past seasons, and the Ducks’ front office is eager to lock him into a long-term deal. Yet, negotiations have reportedly hit a roadblock, leaving both sides in a tense standoff. Team insiders note that the delay has nothing to do with performance concerns but rather specific contractual terms under discussion.

Fans and analysts alike are watching closely as similar situations in Anaheim’s recent history, involving Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, demonstrated how prolonged negotiations can reshape a roster. For McTavish, this contract is not just about financial security—it could define the trajectory of his career.

Why are contract talks between McTavish and the Ducks stalling?

According to Elliotte Friedman, speaking on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, a primary sticking point revolves around a potential seven-year deal. “I have heard just gossip-wise that, say you’re talking about a seven-year deal, what Anaheim sees on a seven-year deal and what McTavish’s representatives at Newport see on a seven-year deal is different,” Friedman explained. “And so, I think that’s the case in a couple of these terms. And I think that’s one of the reasons that it hasn’t happened yet.”

Mason McTavish’s future with the Ducks is uncertain. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Trade speculation has cooled somewhat, but with training camp approaching, attention is certain to intensify. The Ducks, led by GM Pat Verbeek, have a reputation for patience, as seen in prior negotiations with Zegras and Drysdale. Both eventually signed bridge deals before being traded, a precedent that leaves open multiple possibilities for McTavish this summer.

How will McTavish’s contract situation shape the Ducks’ 2025-26 season?

All eyes will be on Anaheim when training camp begins. How McTavish and the Ducks resolve their contract negotiations could not only impact the team’s opening lineup, but also shape trade dynamics and influence Anaheim’s strategic plans for the 2025–26 season.

