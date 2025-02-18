Bad news for Lionel Messi: Argentina star suffers injury ahead of World Cup Qualifier vs Brazil

In one month, the Argentina National Team will meet for their first two matches of 2025. As part of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Lionel Messi and his teammates will take on Uruguay and Brazil, two of their strongest continental rivals. Unfortunately, one key player’s injury now threatens to complicate Argentina’s preparations.

“Tests conducted on Giovani Lo Celso confirmed that the Argentine international has suffered a moderate-grade injury to the middle third of the soleus muscle in his right leg,” Real Betis announced on their official website on Tuesday. “His reintegration into the squad will be determined by his recovery progress.”

Lo Celso had been part of the starting lineup in last Sunday’s match against Real Sociedad. However, he was forced off the field at halftime, with Marc Roca replacing him. Despite his early exit, Betis went on to secure a comfortable 3-0 win at home.

While the Spanish side has not provided a timeline for the midfielder’s return, the nature of his injury and its recurrence in recent years make a quick recovery unlikely. As such, it’s expected that Lo Celso will miss several La Liga and UEFA Conference League matches. At the same time, his participation with Argentina during the March international break is now in doubt.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with Giovani Lo Celso after scoring a goal against Curaçao on March 28, 2023.

Lo Celso battles recurring injuries

Giovani Lo Celso’s recent career has been plagued by recurring injuries. A key player for Argentina and a creative partner to Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he was forced to undergo surgery due to a severe muscle injury just weeks before the tournament, which ended his chances of being part of the squad that ultimately claimed the title.

Since then, Lo Celso has struggled with consistency at the club level, playing for Villarreal, Tottenham Hotspur, and now Real Betis, largely due to ongoing physical issues. Earlier this season, he was sidelined with a muscle injury incurred while playing for Argentina, which kept him out of action for nearly a month with his club. Now, with March qualifiers on the horizon, Gio faces further uncertainty about his fitness.

Argentina face two crucial matches ahead

Having already played 12 of the 18 qualifiers, Argentina are on the verge of securing their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With 25 points from eight wins, one draw, and three losses, they lead the South American standings and hold a five-point advantage over Uruguay, their nearest rival.

On March 21, Lionel Messi and his teammates will kick off their 2025 campaign with a key match against Uruguay in Montevideo—a fixture that could prove vital in maintaining their lead at the top of the table. Four days later, Argentina will host Brazil at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Should Argentina secure strong results in these two matches, they could already be on their way to sealing qualification for the 2026 tournament.

