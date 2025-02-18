Drew Doughty drops candid 7-word warning to Matthew Tkachuk, with clear message to Sidney Crosby, Team Canada

Team USA and Canada are ramping up their preparations for the marquee matchup at TD Garden on February 20. Neither side can hide their disdain for their opponents, as defenseman Drew Doughty voiced a harsh seven-word menacing comment to Matthew Tkachuk, with a strong reminder to Sidney Crosby and his teammates.

After an all-out battle in their group-stage clash, both teams will come in reenergized, setting the stage for another fireworks-filled showdown. Their round-robin matchup not only lived up to sky-high expectations—it surpassed them. Now, the anticipation for the Final has only intensified.

Both NHL rosters are fully bought into their team’s culture, and that was made clear during their game in which neither side refrained from lowering the shoulder and playing in the corners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With plenty of history and some unresolved business between the two teams, winning is paramount for Crosby’s squad. There’s no limit to what players are willing to do, and Doughty has made that crystal clear with a powerful message aimed squarely at Team USA’s leader, Tkachuk.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers looks on against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Advertisement

“I’ll do anything for my country,” Doughty firmly stated when asked whether he’d fight Tkachuk during the Final, per NHL on TNT. “If the time is right and I got a go at him, I guess so.”

Advertisement

see also Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk’s Team USA could make crucial addition to roster ahead of final vs Canada

Deep-rooted animosity

Doughty and Tkachuk’s paths have crossed plenty of times, and each encounter on the ice seems to bring pandemonium to the brink. Their feud dates back to Tkachuk’s days with the Calgary Flames, when they had intense divisional clashes with Doughty’s Los Angeles Kings.

Advertisement

Tkachuk’s playstyle is far from lighthearted—he’s known for getting under the skin of his opponents, and in his early NHL years, he quickly became one of the most chaotic players in the league. Veteran Doughty, not one to tolerate such antics, has found himself tangled up with Tkachuk several times throughout their careers.

However, the stakes have never been higher than they will be on Thursday night at TD Garden, when both Tkachuk and Doughty will leave it all on the ice, fighting to crown themselves with a championship for their home country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sidney Crosby #87 of Canada poses for his portrait during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Win now, think later

Team USA wreaked havoc during their 3-1 triumph over Canada, as Tkachuk would later reveal they intended to send a message with their opening faceoff fights.

Advertisement

see also NHL icon Keith Tkachuk drops subtle warning at Canada about sons Matthew and Brady ahead of title game

see also Matthew Tkachuk loses key teammate for Team USA’s matchup with Canada

The repercussions from their group-stage game still linger for the Canadians, as Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers teammate, Sam Bennett, has fired back at Matthew and Team USA.

Advertisement

“I think the messages were sent in that last game. This game, it’s all about winning,” Bennett stated, per Chris Johnston.