Kevin Durant makes something clear about the Warriors’ fans at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend

A new edition of the NBA All-Star Weekend wrapped up at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, with a revamped format that sparked mixed reactions. The event featured a special night for Warriors icon Stephen Curry and Suns forward Kevin Durant, who once shared championship glory with Golden State.

In the days leading up to the event, much speculation swirled about how Warriors fans would welcome Durant, especially after his refusal to entertain a return to the team where he won two NBA titles.

Adding to the intrigue were longstanding rumors that Durant’s departure from Golden State stemmed partly from feeling underappreciated by the fanbase. However, following the All-Star Game, Durant dispelled those narratives, expressing gratitude for the warm reception he received.

“I always felt the love from the fans in the Bay Area,” Durant admitted, via ClutchPoints. “Never thought for a second that I ain’t get no love out here. And I heard people saying that I might not feel that love and I didn’t know it was this much love, but everywhere I go all around the world, countries have Warriors fans”.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns and Shaq’s OGs looks on before the 74th NBA All-Star Game at Chase Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“And they always showed me love,” he continued. “Of course I heard [the cheers]. Especially Oracle, that’s my home. We had a lot of great memories in the Bay Area, so we have a tight relationship, the fans and myself”.

Durant weighs in on All-Star Weekend criticism

This year’s NBA All-Star Weekend introduced a new format, which drew more negative than positive reviews. Critics focused on the reduced emphasis on basketball in favor of side challenges, musical performances, and other additions. While some players voiced their dissatisfaction, Durant appeared unfazed by the changes, defending the event against criticism on social media.

“I think it’s more fun to complain about the NBA than to actually watch it,” Durant wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Crazy, cancel All-Star Weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time…My point is, fans complain about EVERYTHING. Like nothing is good enough for the fans right now. Only thing they enjoy is playoffs, trade deadline, free agency and when players beef with each other lol”.

Durant reflects on playing with Curry again

One of the unique joys of All-Star Weekend is the opportunity to see superstars team up in ways fans wouldn’t otherwise witness. It also serves as a reunion stage for former teammates, as was the case with Durant and Stephen Curry.

“It’s just so easy to play with Steph [Curry],” the Suns forward said. “He doesn’t demand the ball, he doesn’t have a demanding personality. He just plays within the flow of the game, and those are the types of players that are easy to play with”.