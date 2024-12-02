NHL News: Senators captain Brady Tkachuk issues big admission after frustrating start to the season

The Ottawa Senators are running out of time to break their hex and return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Sens have missed the postseason for the last seven seasons, fueling frustration and impatience in Ottawa. After a shaky start to a do-or-die season, Senators captain Brady Tkachuk made a strong confession on the team’s spirit.

Ottawa sits second-to-last in the Atlantic Division, nearing the bottom of the NHL standings. Expectations were high for the Senators coming into this campaign. New head coach Travis Green implanted hope for the team as they set their sights on making a playoffs run for the first time since the 2016-17 season when they fell in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, the team has underperformed and the picture is not looking good for the Sens. After disappointing back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks, the team captain Brady Tkachuk voiced his frustration.

“At this point, all we care about is winning and whatever it takes to win,” Tkachuk stated. “We have full belief in this group that things are going to turn for us, and it’s just time to dig in and dig deep. The answer’s in that room and we’re going to find it and be the best versions of ourselves when we do.”

Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators warms up prior to playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on November 12, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Tkachuk’s personal motivation

Tkachuk is playing through his seventh season in Ottawa and has yet to experience Stanley Cup Playoffs hockey. The closest he has come to the postseason was watching his brother Matthew’s deep runs with the Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers, including last season’s championship.

Brady made it his goal to stop watching the action from the stands and bring playoff hockey back to Canada’s capital, but it’s not looking too promising after the first 24 games of the season.

The son of St. Louis Blues legend Keith Tkachuk, Brady wants to make his father proud, just like Matthew did by hoisting the Stanley Cup that eluded their dad.

definitely not for a lack of effort; Brady Tkachuk plays a complete game night in and night out. However, it never seems to be enough for him and the Senators. He scored two goals during the 4-3 loss to Anaheim, which sums up a common theme for Ottawa.

So far in the season, Tkachuk has tallied 13 goals and 15 assists through 24 games for the lackluster, near-desperate Senators.