NHL News: Former Canucks star Bo Horvat sets record straight on J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson's reports

The reports of J.T. Miller’s conflict with Elias Pettersson have transcended the Vancouver Canucks’ locker room, and every NHL franchise is looking closely at the situation. While the two players have defused the situation, many are still wary of the drama. Former Canucks captain, now New York Islanders star Bo Horvat weighed in and made something clear about the rumors.

The buzz around the building in British Columbia may have been hyperbolized, though it’s presence is evident. Former Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet first signaled it, and now Horvat has offered an honest comment on it.

Many around the league are heavily interested as the potential rift could lead to one of the big names in Vancouver to be shipped out. Horvat stepped in and delivered a neutral statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s definitely [been blown out of proportion],” Horvat stated, via The Hockey News. “It’s always a tough market that way. Any little piece of information gets magnified in those situations, right? But I mean, that comes with the territory. It comes with playing there. That’s what Vancouver is all about, is the Canucks. So every little thing that’s going on in that dressing room or going on with the team, it’s gonna get magnified.”

Bo Horvat #14 of the New York Islanders looks on during the third period Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on November 16, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Advertisement

Horvat played nine seasons in Vancouver and was appointed team captain in 2019. During his tenure with the Canucks, Horvat registered 420 points (201 goals, 219 assists) in 621 games.

Advertisement

see also The most legendary rivalries that shaped NHL history: Intense battles and iconic moments

Horvat opens up on relationship with Miller

Horvat was named the Canucks’ captain in 2019, the same year Vancouver traded for J.T. Miller with the Tampa Bay Lightning. As the leader of the group, Horvat had to keep everyone in the locker room at bay.

Advertisement

“Miller and I got along great. There’s gonna be times when you’re gonna cuss each other out. There’s gonna be times when you’re not gonna like somebody, but at the same time, you respect everybody,” Horvat said. “You’re all friends in there, you’re all teammates, and you’re all fighting towards the same goal. Are you gonna get along all the time? No, but at the same time, he and I had a good relationship. Same with me and [Pettersson]”.

Horvat’s departure

While Horvat intended to stay with the Canucks, General Manager Patrick Allvin found himself at a crossroads as he had to choose between extending Horvat or Miller. Ultimately, he opted for the 31-year-old center, and Horvat was traded to the Islanders on January 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

J.T. Miller #9 of the Vancouver Canucks looks on during the second period of their NHL game against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Arena on December 12, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“Honestly, the way it was all handled is what I was most upset about,” Horvat stated, via The Hockey News. “They said one thing, and they did the complete opposite. It’s just frustrating when you are told one thing, and the opposite happens. That’s not to say I’m not happy where I am right now. Obviously, I love Long Island, love being here, and I’m happy to be here, but, yeah, just the way it was all handled rubbed me the wrong way.”

Advertisement

see also Team Canada star Gavin McKenna voices harsh message to doubters ahead of World Juniors quarterfinal

After facing off on November 15, the Canucks and Islanders will meet for the final time in the 2024-25 NHL season on March 26 at UBS Arena. Only time will tell if both Pettersson and Miller will still be in Vancouver by then—and whether Horvat’s comments will add extra spice to the matchup.