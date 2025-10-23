Trending topics:
NHL News: Sidney Crosby reveals what’s fueling Penguins’ strong season start

Sidney Crosby discusses the key factors behind the Pittsburgh Penguins’ strong start to the 2025–26 NHL season, offering insight into the team’s renewed chemistry and winning mentality.

By Alexander Rosquez

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with teammates on the bench.
© Justin Berl/Getty Images Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with teammates on the bench.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are off to an electrifying start in the 2025-26 NHL season, and Sidney Crosby has been at the heart of it. The 38-year-old star added another goal and assist in a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena, further cementing his legacy as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in both regular-season and playoff play.

After seven games, the Penguins sit at 5-2, tied for the top of the Eastern Conference. Their balanced offense, led by Crosby, has made them one of the league’s early surprises, showing adaptability and resilience in every contest.

Crosby acknowledged the team’s collective effort, noting how small adjustments and varied strategies have contributed to their success. “I don’t know if it’s been one consistent thing. I think that we’ve found different ways to win, and that’s how you have to do it,” he said, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo

What’s fueling the Penguins’ early success?

Beyond Crosby, Kris Letang hit career milestones with his 599th and 600th assists, solidifying his status among elite NHL defensemen. From the beginning, I always said to people, I didn’t think I would get here, Letang admitted, according to NHL.com. “It’s just pretty surreal for me to get to that point. … I was just happy to be a hockey player. I think it’s just cool to have those.”

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is congratulated by teammates. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Crosby’s leadership and Letang’s consistency have combined to create a team that looks vastly different from last season’s Penguins. Their blend of experience and youthful energy is driving their early success, giving Pittsburgh fans plenty of reason for optimism.

Can the Penguins sustain their early-season momentum?

The Penguins will look to maintain their momentum when they travel to Florida on Thursday to face the defending champion Panthers, testing whether this early-season form can hold up against one of the league’s top squads.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
