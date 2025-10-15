Penguins star Sidney Crosby continues climb, adds another milestone to legendary NHL career

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to navigate the early season with mixed results, dropping to 2-2-0 after a narrow 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Despite the setback, one highlight shone brightly for Pittsburgh fans: Sidney Crosby added another milestone to his legendary career.

In the first period against Anaheim, Crosby set up Ryan Shea, who found Rickard Rakell for a goal, marking Crosby’s second assist of the season and the 1,065th of his NHL career. This achievement moves him past Steve Yzerman, placing Crosby ninth all-time in career assists. He added a second assist later in the game, tying the contest and further cementing his legacy.

Crosby, the face of the Penguins franchise for nearly two decades, continues to demonstrate why he remains one of the NHL’s premier players. His consistent performance and leadership make him a central figure as Pittsburgh aims to climb the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How far can Crosby climb the all-time assists leaderboard?

With three assists already this season, Crosby sits just 14 behind Adam Oates for eighth and 44 behind Joe Thornton for seventh. If he maintains his production and health, surpassing both this year is well within reach. Of course, eclipsing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 1,963 assists remains a distant goal, requiring another 899 helpers.

Advertisement

Milestones beyond assists: points and franchise history

Crosby is also ninth all-time in career points and averaging over 90 points per season in recent years. With four points already this season, he could realistically add another 86, moving him past Mario Lemieux to become the Penguins’ all-time leading scorer while climbing into sixth on the NHL points list.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Mike Sullivan, J.T. Miller break silence on NY Rangers’ performance after historic home slump

The next opportunity for Crosby to extend his numbers comes Thursday, when the Penguins face the Los Angeles Kings on the road. Every game adds to the potential for more milestones, keeping fans and analysts alike riveted to his historic career.

Advertisement