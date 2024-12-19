Drama never sleeps in New York City. The New York Rangers can’t seem to catch a break and every hour the tension heightens on Seventh Avenue and West 33rd. While the NHL universe was left in shock as the Rangers traded Kaapo Kakko, many within the organization weren’t as stunned. On that note, Vincent Trocheck delivered a very strong message, warning his teammates about the business they’re in.

The puck isn’t bouncing the Blueshirts way and no matter the decisions made night in and night out, the team cannot climb out of their hole. General Manager Chris Drury has made his stance clear and is focused entirely on business, not as much in building lasting bonds.

After trading away captain Jacob Trouba, many expected the Rangers to take on a more passive approach. However, Drury had other plans and sent every GM in the league a very straightforward memo: “The Rangers are open for business.” Shortly after, Kakko abandons the Big Apple, following a series of candid comments towards the coaching staff.

The message sent to the team is clear and concise. Drury is quick to signal the exit door for anyone disgruntled with the way the franchise operates. Though many are apalled by this modus operandi, others understand this. In the city that never sleeps, Trocheck has urged his teammates to keep one eye open.

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers looks on during the first period against the Florida Panthers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 22, 2024 in New York City.

“I’ve been in the league for 12 years. I’ve seen a lot of trades happen,” Trocheck stated, via Vince Z. Mercogliano on X. “You never want to see a friend go. But also, we’re losing games right now. Chris (Drury) has a job. You can’t just sit there and let us continue to lose and do nothing. His job is on the line, as well.

“He’s doing what he can to put the right guys in the ice and make the right moves that he thinks are going to help us win hockey games. Yeah, it’s sad, but at the same time, you’ve got to win hockey games if you want to keep everybody in this locker room.”

Trocheck sets record straight on players’ meeting

Life in New York has its perks, but it comes at a price. Everyday topics are scrutinized, and the Rangers are always under the microscope. After losing to the Los Angeles Kings on December 14, rumors swirled about a players-only meeting in which the topic of discussion was GM Chris Drury. However, Trocheck quickly shut down the buzz.

“If we have a closed-door meeting, with just the players, I think the last that we’d do is complain about our general manager,” Trocheck told Mollie Walker of The New York Post. “When we have closed-door meetings in here, it’s about us. It’s about what we can do. It has nothing to do with management.”

Kakko reacts to the trade

Kaapo Kakko #24 of the New York Rangers skates against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena on October 04, 2024 in Elmont, New York.

The NHL was shocked to learn the Rangers were trading Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken, in return for Will Borgen and a third and sixth-round pick. However, Kakko himself might not have been as taken aback by the news.

“I always loved my time in NY, all those years, but especially after last year, it was a bad year for me. I wasn’t good enough, to be honest, but I also felt like a lot of games I could have got on the ice more to show what I can do. I kind of knew something was going to happen, and I knew it might be me.”

Although Kakko and the Kraken won’t meet the Rangers again this season, and a Stanley Cup Final matchup seems highly unlikely, the trade will still be on everyone’s lips. Each strong performance from the 23-year-old Finn will serve as a reminder of Drury’s cold-blooded decision.

Amid the turmoil, the Rangers need to get back on track as they face the Dallas Stars on Dec. 20 at the American Airlines Center. New York is desperate for a win, having lost three straight games and not defeating a team with a winning record since their 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on November 20.