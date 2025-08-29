NHL News: While controversy over Quinn Hughes’ future continues, Canucks get key player back for preseason

Quinn Hughes’ situation with the Vancouver Canucks continues to fuel rumors during the NHL offseason. Despite having two years remaining on his current contract, the franchise captain is reportedly considering a move to the New Jersey Devils, where his brothers Jack and Luke already play.

While the debate over Hughes’ future dominates discussions, not everything at the Canucks is cause for concern. A key offensive player has announced that he is ready to return to the ice. This news is a positive sign for the Vancouver franchise during uncertain times.

It’s crucial to regain an offensive contributor, although the Canucks’ real concern could lie on defense if Hughes were to depart. Vancouver’s President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, has expressed hope to retain him long-term. However, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a trade if the situation doesn’t improve.

Who is back and ready to play for the Canucks?

The forward who has confirmed he’s ready to suit up for the Canucks is Filip Chytil, who said he “feels very good and very positive.” He also provided an optimistic update on his physical condition ahead of training camp. “Knock on wood, I hope it stays this way for many years,” Chytil told reporters, including Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Chytil’s injury disrupted his 2024-25 season, as a concussion sidelined him for the final 16 games. Now, the 25-year-old forward is fully cleared to play again. Meanwhile, the Vancouver team waits for a final resolution regarding Hughes’ situation.

A key weapon for the upcoming season

“I feel ready for camp. Professionally, yeah, I couldn’t play. I was off the ice, and I couldn’t do what I love, and personally, it was harder for probably people around me, because I know how I feel, but they don’t know that, and they don’t see me on the ice,” Chytil continued.