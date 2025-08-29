NHL News: Jake DeBrusk opens up on being between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller’s rift

When Jake DeBrusk signed with the Vancouver Canucks, he expected pressure, passion, and the intensity of a hockey market desperate for playoff success. What he didn’t expect was being dropped into the middle of a feud between two of the team’s franchise pillars.

His debut season in Vancouver had flashes of promise. DeBrusk produced a career-high 28 goals and quickly endeared himself to fans with his work ethic and openness. But behind the scenes, tensions simmered between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, tensions that eventually spilled into the locker room and altered the Canucks’ course.

By November, Miller had stepped away on a leave of absence, and Pettersson’s uneven form continued to raise questions. For DeBrusk, whose stall sat between both stars, the drama became an unanticipated subplot to his first campaign in British Columbia.

How did the tension affect the locker room?

DeBrusk admitted to Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson that Miller’s sudden departure caught him off guard. “That was the most intense. As a guy who had just met him, you hope he’s OK. You don’t know what’s going on. But everything happens for a reason,” he reflected.

The 27-year-old winger noted he tried to maintain good relationships with both players. “J.T. had me over for dinner a couple of times and I love him a lot. I was sitting beside Petey in the dressing room and we hung out a lot. It became a thing where I was almost the middle man,” DeBrusk said.

Where do the Canucks go from here?

Despite the turbulence, Vancouver has reshaped its blue line and remains optimistic about its core. Management has pointed to Filip Chytil’s arrival as a stabilizing force at center, even if questions remain about scoring depth.

DeBrusk, for his part, is pragmatic. “Yeah, we need more goals but I’d rather have that (issue) than no defence. We’ll have to win some 2-1 games, I guess,” he said, stressing that stability on the back end and in goal with Thatcher Demko could carry the NHL team.

The Canucks’ internal dynamics may have shifted, but DeBrusk is determined to carve out his role in a lineup that continues to evolve. With a revamped defense and an eye on climbing back into contention, Vancouver enters the new season hoping to turn past discord into future resolve.