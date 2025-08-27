NHL News: Elias Pettersson’s Canucks reportedly come across $30M leverage over Quinn Hughes amid extension drama

With Quinn Hughes‘ future raising concerns for Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks, the team in British Columbia might have come across a key advantage. With the 2025-26 NHL season rising on the horizon, reports hint the Canucks might have the upper-hand over the star blueliner.

The NHL is bracing for big changes next offseason. The new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) will kick into effect in September 2026, shaking up the league. After September 15, 2026, maximum contract lengths will be shortened.

The max-term will go from eight years to seven for players re-signing with their teams. But for unrestricted free agents switching addresses, the maximum is now set at six years.

In this scenario, Hughes will be eligible to sign a new contract with Pettersson’s Canucks. While much has been speculated about the oldest Hughes brother’s future, Vancouver reportedly holds an ace up its sleeve when it comes to negotiations with Quinn. The choice is simple, apparently: sign for more money in Vancouver or a fresh start somewhere else, but resigning on a bigger paycheck?

Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks against the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 11, 2023.

“This is relevant for the Canucks regarding Quinn Hughes,” reporter Noah Strang said on his X account. “Per these rules, the team could sign him to an eight-year contract next summer. If he then hit free agency in July 2027, he’d only be eligible to sign for six years with a new team. That’s a potential $30 million difference.”

Day-by-day

Hughes is the best player in town—and arguably the best defenseman in the NHL—so needless to say, the prospect of losing him sends shivers down the spines of fans in Vancouver. Still, the Canucks shouldn’t hit the panic button, just yet.

Hughes has two seasons remaining in his six-year, $47.1 million contract. So far, he’s shown willingness to stay in Vancouver. That is, as long as the Canucks remain competitive and right the ship after a rough campaign. If not, the buzz surrounding the New Jersey Devils potentially chiming in will only grow louder.

“If you’re Hughes, with two years left on your deal, it feels natural to wonder about your future if this Canucks team isn’t going to break through and win,” The Athletic’s James Mirtle commented.

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks during an interview

Foote on the gas

Fortunately for the Canucks, they’ve made big changes after their recent underwhelming campaign. Rick Tocchet is no longer in Vancity, with former assistant coach Adam Foote taking over as head coach.

Now, it’s up to Pettersson, Hughes, and company to right the ship and guide the Canucks back to where they belong. The roster is built to contend in the Pacific Division and make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Vancouver must prove its worth. So far, it’s fair to say it hasn’t. As a result, fans have reason to worry about losing a talent like Hughes to free agency, despite being two years away from that scenario.