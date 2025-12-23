Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains controversial decision to take Derrick Henry out vs. Patriots

During Week 16, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sparked frustration among fans after choosing to keep Derrick Henry on the sideline during the closing moments of the game against the New England Patriots. Now, Harbaugh has explained the reasoning behind that controversial decision.

In the final quarter against New England, the Ravens had two possessions with a chance to secure the victory. Surprisingly, Harbaugh did not use Derrick Henry at all, despite him being one of the team’s most impactful weapons. According to the head coach, the decision was based on the team’s depth at the running back position.

“Well, we have a rotation,” John Harbaugh said on Tuesday, via transcript from the team. “The rotation is Derrick [Henry] and Keaton [Mitchell] are our first- and second-down backs. We came to that in the last few weeks and made sure that on all those plays, it was one of those two guys.

“And that [in] obvious pass [situations] was third-down only, for Rasheen [Ali], which I think he had nine plays on. Then, the rotation was two to one, as far as starting the series off, and depending on how long the series goes, Derrick gets four or five – three, four, five runs, and he’s ready — he needs a break. So, Keaton comes in or vice versa.“

Derrick Henry hasn’t met expectations this season

While Derrick Henry remains one of the league’s most powerful and physically dominant running backs, the reality is that the Ravens expected more consistency from him this season.

Against the Patriots, Henry finished with 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns—numbers that appear impressive on paper. However, ball security continues to be a concern. Early in the game, Henry lost a fumble after picking up a first down, halting a promising drive deep in Patriots territory.

At the time, Baltimore held a 7–0 lead and was in position to potentially extend it with another touchdown or at least a field goal. Instead, the turnover shifted momentum and kept New England within reach.

Although the game ultimately came down to a single possession, the Ravens could have been playing from a much more comfortable position. A potential 14–0 advantage early on may have dramatically changed the outcome.

Are the Ravens eliminated from the 2026 playoffs?

Despite the loss to New England, the Ravens are not officially eliminated from playoff contention. However, their path to the postseason has become increasingly difficult.

John Harbaugh, HC of the Ravens

Baltimore currently sits as the No. 9 seed in the AFC. Their only realistic route to the playoffs is winning the AFC North. To make that happen, the Ravens would need the Steelers to lose to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, defeat the Packers on Saturday and then get the victory against Pittsburgh in Week 18.