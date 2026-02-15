NY Rangers star shuts the door on Artemi Panarin’s Kings with final stance on his future

The New York Rangers know the writing is on the wall for them in the 2025–26 NHL season. The silver lining—if there even is one—is that things can’t actually get much worse. The way things have gone for the Blueshirts, though, not many would dare take that for granted.

With Vincent Trocheck in town, the Rangers know they have a key player who is drawing attention from all across the NHL. Still, Trocheck’s contract grants him a right to veto certain moves. Now, reports suggest he used his leverage to turn down interest from the Los Angeles Kings, who would’ve paired him with Artemi Panarin.

“[The Kings] are going to look at the [face-off] dot, they’re going to see if they can bring somebody in up the middle. They asked about Vincent Trocheck, but [he] didn’t want to go out West, anywhere,” as reported on Oilersnation Everyday podcast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where Trocheck stands

Although Trocheck is currently busy with Mike Sullivan, J.T. Miller, and Team USA in the 2026 Winter Olympics, one can’t help but believe he’s gotten wind of the buzz around his name back in Manhattan.

Vincent Trocheck at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Advertisement

Regardless, there isn’t much he can do from Milan. Moreover, there is nothing the Rangers can do until Trocheck returns from Italy, either. Until then, the NHL will be under the Olympic roster freeze, which means the Blueshirts—and the rest of the league, for that matter—can’t move, trade, sign, or call up players.

Advertisement

see also NY Rangers Rumors: Surprising team emerges as potential landing spot for Vincent Trocheck

No trade list

Trocheck is playing through the fourth season of his seven-year, $39.38 million contract with the Rangers. Though he doesn’t enjoy full job security, his contract includes a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) in the form of a 12-team no-trade list.

Advertisement

As reported, Trocheck is looking to stay in the Eastern Conference. However, the Rangers may prefer to see him headed to the Western Conference, to avoid handing a direct rival such a weapon. Moreover, there are 16 teams in the West, so even if Trocheck wants to remain East-bound, his leverage does not grant him full immunity.