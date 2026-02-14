NY Rangers Rumors: Surprising team emerges as potential landing spot for Vincent Trocheck

After a recent report revealed the latest trade rumors surrounding New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck and highlighted potential landing spots, the Pittsburgh Penguins have emerged as a strong candidate. With Trocheck being a hometown player for Pittsburgh, the possibility has generated intrigue both on and off the ice.

The Penguins have quietly positioned themselves as one of the more intriguing teams in the NHL this season. With a 29-15-12 record and 70 points, they currently sit second in the Metropolitan Division and are firmly in the playoff conversation.

According to The Athletic, Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano noted: “Trocheck is from Pittsburgh, which would make this a great story. It’s not totally out of the question, either, with the Penguins surprisingly in the playoff mix this year.” This report places Trocheck squarely on Pittsburgh’s radar as one of the NHL’s top trade candidates.

Why Trocheck could fit in Pittsburgh

Trocheck’s potential return to his hometown would carry obvious narrative appeal, but the hockey fit may be even more compelling. A proven top-six center with a strong two-way profile, Trocheck could provide immediate stability down the middle.

Mike Sullivan, JT Miller #10 and Vincent Trocheck #16 of Team USA talk during training. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

If acquired, he could slot in as the Penguins’ second-line center, potentially creating lineup flexibility that includes shifting Evgeni Malkin to the wing in certain matchups.

Trocheck would also offer value on the power play, bringing faceoff reliability, physicality, and net-front presence. Through 43 games this season with the Rangers, he has recorded 12 goals, 24 assists, 36 points, and 130 hits — production that underscores both his offensive consistency and physical edge.

The cost of doing business

Despite the appealing fit, questions remain about whether Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas would be willing to part with future assets for a veteran center.

Still, with Pittsburgh firmly in the playoff race, the possibility cannot be dismissed. If the Penguins decide to push their chips in, Trocheck represents the type of experienced, playoff-tested player capable of elevating their postseason ceiling.