Oilers explain decision to fire Kris Knoblauch: Who are candidates to coach Connor McDavid next year?

The Edmonton Oilers parted ways with Kris Knoblauch, which prompts the question of who will coach Connor McDavid and company next season?

The Edmonton Oilers have a generational player in Connor McDavid, but the Stanley Cup hasn’t been at reach for the team. Hence, they decided to fire Kris Knoblauch. This now puts the team in search of a certified top-tier coach to take the reigns of the team.

“Following a thorough review of this past season, we believe these changes are needed. We are grateful for the contributions both Kris and Mark have made to our organization and we wish them the best moving forward,” said Stan Bowman, the Oilers’ Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager.

That also discards Mark Stuart from being the next HC. It’s been reported that Connor McDavid’s Oilers reportedly get Bruce Cassidy’s approval amid Golden Knights obstacle. So, if Cassidy ends up giving the green light, the head coach hunt could be short-lived for the Oilers.

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Who else could replace Kris Knoblauch besides Bruce Cassidy?

Knoblauch had a 135-77-21 with the Oilers in the regular season, but that wasn’t the problem during Knoblauch’s tenure. He got to two straight Stanley Cup Final appearances in 2024 and 2025. In 2026, he had a first-round exit. Knoblauch couldn’t reach the final goal.

Denver Pioneers Head Coach David Carle

David Carle made a name by winning his third NCAA championship with the University of Denver. It’s been a long time coming for Carle to step up into the NHL and what better way than to coach Connor McDavid.

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The Oilers expectations are very high

A team that has been so close to win the Stanley Cup but hasn’t has just one goal in mind: finally get over the finish line. The coach that replaces Knoblauch will have Connor McDavid, yes, but he will have to overhaul the defense and goaltending.

With that, the team can once again dream about winning the Stanley Cup, something that has evaded the team since 1990. It’s a big task, but also one that could propel the new head coach into new heights.