Blackhawks reportedly lurking to get Connor Bedard help amid Dylan Larkin’s trade rumors

Connor Bedard is a star but the Chicago Blackhawks are actively searching for help, and that could be Dylan Larkin.

The Chicago Blackhawks are actively exploring the trade market to find elite offensive support for franchise center Connor Bedard. Chicago sits near the bottom of the standings following a frustrating six-game losing skid. However, they want to be aggressive, either landing Dylan Larkin or another star.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, general manager Kyle Davidson is aggressively dangling multiple future first-round draft picks. Chicago wants to surround Bedard with established scoring talent rather than endure another dormant season.

Earlier reports revealed that Dylan Larkin reportedly believes 10-team trade list is ‘enough’ despite Red Wings’ expectations. Having said so, the rebuilding Blackhawks remain on the outside of Larkin’s list and must target alternative superstars.

Advertisement

If not Dylan Larkin, then who?

Tampa Bay Lightning superstar winger Nikita Kucherov represents the ultimate dream target for Chicago’s front office, given how off they are of Larkin. Earlier reports detailed how the Lightning face huge hurdle as Nikita Kucherov demands record-breaking deal.

What would Jeff Blashill say to disgruntled Blackhawks fans right now?



"I get the disappointment. Our record is not…where we want it to be. We're trying to grind like crazy to get better results through great process." pic.twitter.com/IpFEZ3wZKp — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) November 9, 2026

Furthermore, Chicago possesses the massive cap space and draft capital required to absorb Kucherov’s requested extension. Davidson could also pivot toward younger scoring wingers like Trevor Zegras or Martin Necas.

Advertisement

If the Blackhawks make a blockbuster move, are they contenders?

Acquiring a premier point-producer would dramatically elevate Chicago’s power play and take defensive pressure off Bedard. A genuine top-line superstar instantly provides the consistent finishing touch Chicago currently lacks on early shifts.

However, adding one elite forward cannot instantly mask Chicago’s porous defensive structure and shaky goaltending tandem. The Blackhawks would certainly challenge for a wild-card spot, but true Stanley Cup contention remains distant.

Key takeaways

The Chicago Blackhawks sit near the bottom following a six-game losing skid .

. Elliotte Friedman reported Kyle Davidson is dangling multiple future first-round draft picks .

. The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks remain outside Dylan Larkin’s 10-team trade list.