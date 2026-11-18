With Wan'Dale Robinson injured, the New York Giants have taken another hit to their 2027 NFL Draft outlook.

Following what happened in the NFL trade deadline, the New York Giants are now facing a difficult situation thinking about the 2027 NFL Draft, as the confirmation on Wan’Dale Robinson injury changes their plans for that event in the next year.

As cited by ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan, this affects the Giants. Instead of a potential 4th-round compensatory pick they’re now likely to get a 5th, as they already traded both picks: One to the Cleveland Browns for Malachi Fields and the other to the Minnesota Vikings for JJ McCarthy.

While the Giants are thinking about their next game in Week 11 against Jacksonville Jaguars, which head coach John Harbaugh made a clear stance about it, the expectation on what will happen in the 2027 NFL Draft is up in the air.

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Ahead of that game, the Giants are making roster moves in the offense for the next game, as they are thinking about a victory, that will help them to reach the NFC East title after 15 years.

This affects the Giants. Instead of a potential 4th-round compensatory pick they're now likely to get a 5th, per @nickkorte. https://t.co/JlPhOvkJ2T — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 18, 2026

What happened to Robinson?

Robinson is out for the rest of the 2026 NFL season after suffering an ankle injury late in Sunday’s Week 10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday before head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday that he will miss the final eight games.

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The injury cuts short Robinson’s debut season in Nashville after he left the New York Giants in March on a $70 million free-agent deal. Before going down, he played in all nine games and led the Titans in targets (54), catches (38), and receiving touchdowns (three), totaling 272 yards.

What it means for the Giants in the 2027 NFL Draft

Robinson’s absence directly hurts the Giants’ 2027 NFL Draft capital through the league’s compensatory pick formula, which weighs contract value alongside playing time. According to Over The Cap‘s Nick Korte, Robinson was already on the fourth- and fifth-round bubble, and missing the rest of the year will likely drop New York’s projected fourth-round compensatory pick into the fifth round.

That drop is a tough blow for general manager Joe Schoen, as New York has already traded away its own 2027 fourth-round pick to Cleveland to move up for Fields in 2026 and its 2027 fifth-rounder to Minnesota in September’s McCarthy trade. While a fifth-round comp pick would still help replace the selection sent to the Vikings, the Giants were counting on that fourth-rounder to recoup mid-round value.

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Key takeaways

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is out for the rest of the 2026 season.

is out for the rest of the 2026 season. Wan’Dale Robinson’s injury will likely drop the New York Giants’ projected compensatory draft pick.

the New York Giants’ projected compensatory draft pick. Robinson led the Titans in targets (54), catches (38), and receiving touchdowns (three).