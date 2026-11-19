The Chicago Blackhawks face the Columbus Blue Jackets today, but Connor Bedard's status is drawing attention ahead of this NHL matchup as Chicago looks to make an impact on the road.

The Chicago Blackhawks are heading into today’s matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets with an important question surrounding their lineup. Connor Bedard‘s availability has become a major talking point after the young captain was forced to leave Tuesday’s game against the Maple Leafs with an injury.

He was hurt early in the third period of Chicago’s 6-3 victory over Toronto after making contact with an opponent during a faceoff. The incident raised concerns given his recent injury history, particularly after he underwent left shoulder surgery during the offseason and missed the beginning of the campaign.

With the team looking to build on the recent results at the United Center, losing their leading scorer would be a significant setback against a Columbus team eager to end its losing streak. They will have to consider its options without him, who has recorded seven goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances this season.

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Is Connor Bedard playing tonight?

Connor Bedard’s availability for the Chicago Blackhawks’ game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, November 19, remains uncertain, as he is listed as day-to-day with a right shoulder injury.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

They have not officially ruled out their captain, meaning a final decision on his participation could depend on how he responds to his ongoing evaluation. He sustained the injury during Tuesday’s 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

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The incident occurred 54 seconds into the third period, when he was preparing to take a face-off against Nick Paul. He immediately appeared to be in pain, held his right arm and left the ice without returning to the game.

Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill confirmed that Bedard was being evaluated on Wednesday, but did not provide a definitive timetable for his return. According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the injury involves his right shoulder.

The 21-year-old center is particularly important to Chicago’s offense. Before leaving against Toronto, he had recorded 18 points (seven goals and 11 assists) in 15 games during the 2026-27 NHL season.

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Who could replace Connor Bedard in the Blackhawks lineup?

Anton Frondell is the leading candidate to replace Connor Bedard as the Blackhawks’ first-line center, while Frank Nazar could take on additional offensive responsibilities, including a larger role on the power play.

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, who reported on the practice on Wednesday, Frondell replaced him on the top line. The projected combination features Tyler Bertuzzi on the left wing and Roman Kantserov on the right.

Nazar is coming off an impressive performance against Toronto, scoring twice in the Blackhawks’ 6-3 victory. His ability to play both center and wing gives coach Jeff Blashill additional flexibility when reorganizing the forward lines.

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What is Connor Bedard’s injury history?

Connor Bedard has dealt with three significant injuries since entering the NHL: a fractured jaw in January 2024, a right shoulder injury in December 2025 and a left shoulder injury that required surgery in July 2026.

His latest setback, sustained against Toronto on November 17, 2026, involves his right shoulder again. Here is a chronological breakdown of his injury history:

January 2024 – Fractured jaw

He suffered a fractured jaw after taking a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith on January 5, 2024. The injury forced him to miss 14 games during his rookie season.

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He returned to the lineup on February 15 against the Vancouver Canucks. Despite the interruption, he finished the 2023-24 campaign with 61 points (22 goals and 39 assists) in 68 games and won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.

December 2025 – Right shoulder injury

The Blackhawks center injured his right shoulder during a game against the St. Louis Blues on December 12, 2025. The incident occurred during a face-off with Brayden Schenn, who attempted to lift his stick. He fell backward and immediately grabbed his shoulder.

He missed 12 games and returned on January 9, 2026, against the Washington Capitals. However, he initially avoided taking face-offs after his comeback and did not resume those responsibilities until February 26 against the Nashville Predators.

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July 2026 – Left shoulder surgery

He suffered another shoulder injury during an offseason training session in Vancouver on July 2, 2026. The Blackhawks subsequently announced that he needed surgery on his left shoulder.

The initial recovery estimate was approximately four months, which threatened to keep him out until November. However, he returned earlier than expected, making his 2026-27 season debut on October 13 against the Pittsburgh Penguins after missing the first six games.

November 2026 – Another right shoulder injury

His latest injury occurred on November 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. While preparing for a face-off against Nick Paul early in the third period, the forward was struck on his right hand by the opponent’s stick and appeared to injure his right shoulder.

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He immediately left the ice and did not return. Coach Jeff Blashill confirmed that the injury involved the same shoulder he hurt against St. Louis in December 2025. There is no confirmation that another surgical procedure will be necessary.

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