Simon Edvinsson has yet to determine his next destination after potentially leaving the Detroit Red Wings, with the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, and Boston Bruins among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring him.

Simon Edvinsson remains uncertain about his future with the Detroit Red Wings, with as many as six teams still reportedly interested in acquiring him. Although the Nashville Predators had emerged as a strong potential destination, a recent report from Darren Dreger suggests that the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins have become the strongest contenders to land the defenseman.

David Pagnotta, meanwhile, isn’t ruling out a Canadian team as a potential destination for Edvinsson: “The Leafs seem to be still in the mix, although I don’t think they wanna part with Easton Cowan.”

Time is running out, and Edvinsson’s future remains uncertain. Will the Sharks, Bruins, or Predators ultimately land the Red Wings defenseman? Or will he instead pack his bags and head north to join the Toronto Maple Leafs?

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The asking price for Edvinsson

Despite the looming deadline, Detroit isn’t budging on a massive asking price for Simon Edvinsson, essentially demanding a “hockey trade” package built around an established NHL roster player paired with a high-upside young player or top prospect.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Interim GM Shawn Horcoff has already proven he won’t settle for a discount—reportedly turning down an offer from San Jose that included former No. 2 overall pick Michael Misa—and while landing center prospect Michael Hage in the Dylan Larkin blockbuster might give the Red Wings a little more flexibility on which positions they target, any team trying to pry the 6’6″ blueliner out of Detroit still has to pay a steep premium in immediate impact talent.

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Too much time away from the ice

Simon Edvinsson hasn’t suited up for an official game since April 15, 2026, when Detroit closed out its 2025–26 regular season with an 8–1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Because his contract holdout kept him out of training camp and the entire start of the 2026–27 campaign, he’s now looking at a layoff of more than seven months without real NHL game speed.

While skating on his own keeps him in shape, stepping straight into mid-season action—especially if he’s traded into a brand-new defensive system—almost guarantees some early rust with his timing, puck management under heavy forechecking, and conditioning, likely forcing any acquiring team to ease him back in with sheltered minutes before he looks like his usual 22-minute-a-night self.

Key takeaways

San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins have become the strongest contenders to land Simon Edvinsson.

have become the strongest contenders to land Simon Edvinsson. Toronto Maple Leafs are also in the mix .

. Simon Edvinsson hasn’t suited up for an official game since April 15, 2026.