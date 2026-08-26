Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin could end trade request drama by adding Canadiens to his list

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly one of the candidates to come away with Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, but there's a catch.

Dylan Larkin may have never expected his exit from the Detroit Red Wings to take this long. We are now closer to the start of the 2026-27 NHL season than the end of the past campaign. Still, Larkin remains in Detroit. Until the Red Wings hire a new general manager, no trade will happen, but Larkin could still speed up the process by including the Montreal Canadiens on his trade list.

“Larkin to Montreal is what makes sense. But Larkin has got to come around to it and, obviously, he hasn’t as of now,” as stated by Bryan Hayes on TSN. “But the idea of having [Nick] Suzuki and Larkin as your one-two in Montreal with all the firepower on the wing and all of the prospects on the system. That just makes too much sense. And [Larkin] is locked up, like all the other players.”

Out of the four teams Larkin has reportedly given the green light to, only the Minnesota Wild are serious about acquiring him. However, that seriousness can’t help them grow prospects or NHL-ready centers out of trees and reach an agreement with Detroit.

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That’s where the Canadiens could enter the conversation. The Habs have it all: the cap space, the prospects, and the trade package. All they are missing, however, is Larkin’s thumbs-up.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Larkin must waive his NTC for Montreal

Signed to a No Trade Clause (NTC), Larkin has the final say. He decides where he will go next. He can’t determine when, though, and is now forced to wait for Detroit’s hiring resolution. Until then, he won’t be headed anywhere in the NHL.

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Regardless, sooner or later, the Red Wings will hire Steve Yzerman’s successor, and when that happens, the floodgates may open for Larkin’s trade. If Montreal shows interest in Detroit’s captain, a trade could happen. But it will come down to Larkin and whether he waives his NTC for the Habs.

Moreover, trading Larkin to an Atlantic Division rival might be frowned upon in Motor City, so it won’t exactly be the best way to introduce the new front office in town. Still, the other viable option may be the Wild, and the latter likely won’t have a better offer than the Canadiens. Just like Detroit is wary making a deal with Montreal, Larkin might have his doubts about moving to Canada, as well.

Larkin may not want to move to Montreal

Larkin’s reported four-team trade list paints a clear picture of everything the disgruntled captain is after. His selection of Vegas, Florida, Minnesota, and Dallas hints at three things. Larkin wants to join a Stanley Cup contender and a team with major presence of fellow Team USA gold medalists.

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Although his main option is the Wild, the three other choices hint that Larkin also favors an NHL organization in a no-income-tax state. While Stanley Cup contenders, the Canadiens, Montreal, and playing for a Canadian team don’t meet any of the other criteria. In fact, they might all be at the opposite end of the spectrum.

Moreover, the latest trend in the NHL hints that Team USA players are on their way out of the Great White North. Brady Tkachuk asked out of the Ottawa Senators despite being the team captain, while both Auston Matthews and Connor Hellebuyck are surrounded by trade speculation with their respective Canadian clubs, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets.

Who Larkin could reunite with

In Montreal, Larkin could still join forces with Americans Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson, who weren’t Team USA representatives at the 2026 Olympics—which was a controversial decision in its own right and one that led to social media backlash. Larkin and Caufield usually skate together during the offseason, but it remains to be seen if the former would want to join him in Quebec.

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At the end of the day, it still feels unlikely that Larkin pulls the trigger on a move across the border. However, judging by how the buzz around him has dried up and considering his main options are unrealistic, Larkin might change his plans.

Minnesota is interested but has its hands tied behind its back. Florida, Vegas, and Dallas are staying idle with their arms crossed. Montreal, on the other hand, has its arms open wide. It’s up to Larkin whether he will accept the hug.