Alex DeBrincat speaks for Red Wings about Dylan Larkin’s trade request

The suspense keeps building around the Detroit Red Wings ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. With reports suggesting Dylan Larkin’s trade only grows unlikelier, Alex DeBrincat had to bite the bullet as he represented his club at the NHL’s Media Day, and it didn’t take long before he faced the obvious question about his disgruntled captain and teammate.

Far from throwing Larkin under the bus, DeBrincat—whose contract situation is another topic to watch going into the new NHL campaign—stood by his teammate and fellow Michigan native. With DeBrincat being the first Red Wings player to speak on the matter, his comments may be considered true for the rest of the locker room, too.

“It sucks. But it doesn’t really change what we think of [Larkin]. He’s still a great player, he’s been a great friend, and a great teammate. We obviously love him here,” DeBrincat said, according to Michael Traikos of The Hockey News. “It’s up to him to answer what’s next. But we’re happy to see him at the rink.”

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Larkin holds his ground despite long wait

Although the Red Wings reportedly have a chance to convince Larkin to withdraw his trade request, it still seems unlikely the captain walks back his public demand. That’s not to say Larkin will be traded soon, which all signs indicate won’t happen, but it may confirm Larkin has long made up his mind.

Alex DeBrincat #93 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Larkin may not care to leave immediately, but he surely doesn’t want to stay for the long haul. Despite the dramatic scenes in Detroit, with training camp right around the corner, DeBrincat—and apparently the rest of the team—have lost no respect for Larkin.

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Much has been speculated about how the team would react to Larkin’s trade request. There is no need to wonder how the fanbase took the news; the fans in Motor City have made themselves heard time and again. If it were up to them, they would have traded Larkin away a long time ago.

Red Wings show no signs of trading Larkin soon

The problem is, the Wings don’t even have a general manager at this stage of the offseason, so that puts any trade option off the table. Still, with Larkin expected to attend the team’s training camp, it seems the locker room will hold no grudges against him.

Even if they know deep down that Larkin doesn’t want to be there, his teammates are still appreciative of their time together. At the very least, DeBrincat is. The Red Wings much rather have the whole team at peace with Larkin. The last thing they need is another layer on top of what’s already a full plate.

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Whichever is the case, the status quo remains in Detroit, and the shaggy dog story will extend into another chapter, likely even more dramatic as the new season looms on the horizon.