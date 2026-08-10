Caleb Williams, Bears receive encouraging news on Luther Burden’s injury ahead of 2026 NFL season opener

Caleb Williams’ Chicago Bears will make their 2026 NFL season debut against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, hoping to have Luther Burden on the field.

Alarms went off during the Chicago Bears’ 2026 training camp after Luther Burden was seen leaving Saturday’s practice with an injury. Fortunately, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, one of Caleb Williams’ key weapons could still be available for the start of the NFL season.

“#Bears wide receiver Luther Burden, who suffered a groin injury Saturday, is currently expected to miss about a month, sources tell,” the reporter revealed on X. “The hope is that he’ll be back and available for Chicago’s season opener vs. the #Panthers, per sources.”

DJ Moore’s departure to the Buffalo Bills opened the door for Burden to become one of the Bears’ primary weapons in the passing game alongside Rome Odunze. Ben Johnson hopes to have him at full strength as Chicago looks to become a contender in the NFC North once again.

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The Williams-Burden connection

After being selected by the Bears with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Luther Burden quickly established strong chemistry with his quarterback. Operating largely out of the slot and displaying elite yards-after-catch ability, Burden posted impressive efficiency numbers while hauling in nearly 78% of his targets.

Luther Burden III #10 of the Chicago Bears catches a pass for a touchdown.

In his 2025 rookie season, Burden recorded 47 receptions on 60 targets for 652 receiving yards (13.9 yards per catch) and 2 receiving touchdowns across 15 games (5 starts), complemented by 6 rushing attempts for 37 yards, thus becoming an important weapon for Caleb Williams.

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The confidence placed in Burden

It is clear that Burden’s injury could become a major headache for the Bears. Ben Johnson knows this season could be a pivotal one for the wide receiver, whom he sees as a player with many similarities to the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“St. Brown in Detroit, who I have a strong affinity for, he plays the game the same way. I feel that from Luther,” Johnson said recently to the press. “He wasn’t a full-time starter for us a year ago, but the snaps that he did have, he’s got that competitive edge and desire to be great, and it’s carried over into the spring and summer as well.

“He’s been a regular in our building, working with our strength staff. He wants to be the most conditioned player on the team. wants to be one of the strongest receivers on the team and just continues to soak in all the knowledge.”

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Which games will Burden miss?

The Chicago Bears have three preseason games ahead of them, which will serve as preparation for their big Week 1 debut against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.