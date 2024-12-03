NHL News: Rangers star Chris Kreider makes candid admission after frustrating loss to Devils

The New York Rangers cannot catch a break. After an impressive Eastern Conference Finals run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, expectations were high for the Blueshirts coming into the 2024-25 NHL season. However, after the first 24 games, it all seems to be crashing down on Manhattan’s franchise. Star Chris Kreider didn’t sugarcoat his statement at all after the whooping 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

The highly-anticipated Battle of the Hudson between the Rangers and Devils turned into a bloodbath. Fittingly, New Jersey’s team walked into Madison Square Garden and made the game a living hell for the home side.

The Devils jumped off to a wide-margin lead thanks to four-unanswered goals and the Rangers had no answers for Sheldon Keefe’s gameplan. New York cannot climb out of their hole, they’ve now lost six of their last seven games.

Chris Kreider scored the only goal for the Blueshirts. On the power play, where the Rangers star has made a living. However, it was too little, too late as the game was out of reach. Following the crushing defeat on home ice, Kreider made a candid admission.

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (20) competes in the fastest skater competition during the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA All-Stars Skills Competion, at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo.

“We’re finding different ways to lose games right now instead of finding ways to win,” Kreider said postgame, via ForeverBlueshirts.

Vincent Trocheck sends strong wake-up call to teammates

The regular season is long, it’d be absurd to wave the white flag already. However, the Rangers must get back on their feet. Embarrassing losses at home like against the Devils cannot become a trend for the team.

In order to rally his teammates, forward Vincent Trocheck sent a very strong message after the 5-1 defeat.

“Everyone in here has to play a little bit out of their comfort zone. Obviously, what we’re doing right now isn’t working so it’s going to take something different. Guys that are usually playmakers and scoring goals have got to chip it in and grind it out. Guys that aren’t usually hitting have to start hitting. We’ve got to play out of our comfort zone. We’ve got to dig our way out of this.”