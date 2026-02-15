Sidney Crosby, Team Canada receive good news about Tom Wilson’s fight at 2026 Winter Olympics

Tom Wilson has always been one to let his emotions show in the NHL. As the Washington Capitals forward joins Sidney Crosby and Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics, that is no different. Thus, although the Olympics have barred players from fighting, Wilson still dropped the gloves during the steamrolling 10–2 victory over France.

When push came to shove, Wilson answered the bell. As a result, he also answered the question on what happens if players drop the gloves at the Milan Olympics. Though the best players in the world are going head to head, the Winter Olympics aren’t to be mistaken for the NHL.

In Milan, rules are quite different. Breaking them—like Wilson did by fighting Pierre Crinon—can lead to hefty sanctions and harsh suspensions. However, Wilson and Team Canada have dodged a bullet ahead of the knockout round in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Wilson and Team Canada get away with one

“There will be no further discipline for Tom Wilson or Pierre Crinon,” Elliotte Friedman reported on his X account. The NHL insider also noted that the fighting penalty assessed to the two players didn’t automatically impose a one-game suspension.

Tom Wilson #43 of Team Canada

Instead, that decision was left to the Olympic authorities. Although many expected the veteran enforcer to be made an example of, Wilson was instead let off with a slap on the wrist.

“The fighting major assessed to Tom Wilson is not an automatic one-game suspension,” Elliotte Friedman had stated. “Further supplemental discipline could be imposed if the IIHF wished to do so, but it is not automatic as per the 2025-26 rulebook.”

After being ejected for fighting, Wilson will be available to play in the second round of the elimination stage, as Team Canada has secured a bye in the first round thanks to their dominating performance in the round-robin stage.

Group A finish

Team Canada closed out round robin with a perfect 3-0-0 record. Moreover, the Maple Leaf made a statement of intent by cruising to blowout victories. With 9 points and a +17 goal differential (20 total goals), Team Canada will most likely secure the number one seed in the knockout round. Only Team USA can give them a run for their money, but they would have to defeat Germany by a 10-goal margin.

