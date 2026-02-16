Tyreek Hill confirms NFL future with five-word message after Dolphins cut him in 2026

The 2025 NFL season was one of—if not the most—challenging campaigns of Tyreek Hill’s career. Now, the climb has only become steeper after the Miami Dolphins parted ways with him, leaving Hill at the mercy of free agency.

Coming off a gruesome knee injury, much speculation surrounds the Cheetah’s future. Many wonder if he will ever be able to return to his best form. Considering Hill will be 32 next season and his game is mainly based on supersonic speed, it is not out of pocket to question that.

After the Dolphins released Tyreek Hill, leaving an updated depth chart and salary cap space, many wonder what’s next in store for the veteran speedster. As it stands, almost every option is on the table, but Hill took it upon himself to confirm fans haven’t seen the last of him in the NFL.

“The Cheetah will be back,” Tyreek Hill wrote on an Instagram post bidding farewell to the Dolphins after his four-year stay in Miami Gardens. “Miami you have become my home. But the journey doesn’t end here.”

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins

Where to next?

There is a plethora of options available to Hill. It’s too early to tell, but several possible teams have emerged for Hill in 2026. Obviously, as soon as news broke of Miami’s decision, the Kansas City Chiefs surfaced as a potential landing spot for Hill.

As much interest as both sides may have in a reunion, the rest of the NFL might be in on Hill, too, which would only complicate things for the organization in the City of Fountains.

Regardless, the dust hasn’t settled yet on Hill’s exit. Thus, it might take a while before ‘The Cheetah’ officially announces where he will take his talent—and everything that comes with it—next.

End of an era

Speed, touchdowns, viral statements, crazy celebrations, and lots of drama. Hill’s tenure in South Florida truly had it all. As it comes to an end, we take a look at his numbers with the Dolphins.

Hill appeared in 54 games for the Dolphins, recording 340 receptions for 4,733 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. Moreover, ‘The Cheetah’ rushed for 100 yards and a lone TD.

Tyreek was named to the NFL Pro Bowl during his first two years in the ‘305’ and was an All-Pro in both seasons, too. After an incredible 2023 season—in which Hill put up 119 catches for 1,799 yards (career best) and 13 TDs—he was voted the best player in the league in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024.

Hill’s best 5 games in Miami

Week 2, 2022: at BAL — 11 REC, 190 YDS, 2 TD

Week 8, 2022: at DET — 12 REC, 188 YDS

Week 1, 2023: at LAC — 11 REC, 215 YDS, 2 TD

Week 3, 2023: vs DEN — 9 REC, 157 YDS, 1 TD

Week 13, 2023: at WAS — 5 REC, 157 YDS, 2 TD

