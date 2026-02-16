Colts standout WR opens up about free agency as big money might come after productive season with Daniel Jones

A couple of years ago, it would be pretty unusual to see that a wide receiver benefitted massively from having Daniel Jones as quarterback. However, after the QB shone with the Indianapolis Colts last year, one wideout who is headed to free agency might really have a big bag of money coming his way.

One could say Jones also saw the profits of having Alec Pierce on his team. It was symbiotic. Pierce is now headed to free agency “I think it’s gonna be a lot of good things in front of me. We’ll see, this next month might be crazy. We’ll see what ends up happening,” Pierce said to SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Pierce just had his first 1,000-yard season and only on 47 receptions. He also scored six touchdowns. Pierce had a career-high in targets as well, meaning the Colts really looked his way. They could keep him on the team if they re-sign him, but that would be a very expensive deal.

Pierce might be the best vertical threat in the NFL

Pierce might not be talked about enough. He is arguably the NFL’s best vertical threat. Pierce has led the league in yards per catch in the last two seasons. He also has quite a wide catch ratio and the athleticism to just leap over corners and grab contested catches.

Pierce is a guy who many teams should look at during free agency. His skill set allows him to be a very desirable name for any team who lacks deep ball game. With Tyreek Hill entering free agency, Pierce’s stock could suffer a bit. However, Hill is 32 and recovering from a gruesome knee injury. Pierce is in his prime and healthy.

The Colts should really consider re-signing Pierce

The Colts might be willing to let Pierce go because, in all fairness, they have a deep and talented WR room. Michael Pittman is borderline elite. Josh Downs is a very talented option on the slot, and they have all-world tight end Tyler Warren.

However, losing Pierce would make things difficult for another key player: running back Jonathan Taylor. Without Pierce, there’s not much of a deep threat for the Colts. Hence, defenses wouldn’t hesitate that much, and would load the box to try and contain Taylor. It would also make the offense much more predictable. Therefore, the Colts should really think if letting Pierce go is the right move.