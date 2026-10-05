The NHL records Alex Ovechkin can break before retiring with Capitals in 2026-27 season

Alex Ovechkin has announced his retirement from the NHL, but he still has a few records left to chase with the Washington Capitals before his final game arrives.

Alex Ovechkin’s extraordinary career as a professional player will finally reach its final chapter. In an emotional video posted on social media, one of the most important players in Washington Capitals history announced that he will retire from professional hockey once this season comes to an end. However, there are still more records within his reach before he calls it a career.

“My family and I decided this summer that this will be my final year in the NHL,” said Ovechkin to his teammates. “I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision. It was important for me to make this announcement before our first home game, so I have the chance to thank all the people around the game, everyone who has been so important to me and my family and helped me through good times and tough losses.

“I wouldn’t have been able to achieve everything I have in my life without them. I am excited about this season with my teammates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special. I am going to enjoy every moment with my family, my boys, our fans and everyone who has been part of my hockey career. See you Wednesday, babes!”

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One of the most influential players in NHL history has already cemented his legacy, and he will look to add to it as much as possible during this final stretch of his career. How many more records will Ovechkin break before he officially calls it a career?

Alex Ovechkin announced to his teammates this morning that this season will be his final in the NHL https://t.co/wnnnkrIl5U — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 5, 2026

Wayne Gretzky, one of the potential victims

There is no doubt that Wayne Gretzky’s name also ranks among the most important in recent times. Alongside Ovechkin, he has established himself as one of the greatest goal scorers of the modern era.

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The Capitals star is just 11 goals shy of passing Gretzky’s 1,016 for the most combined goals in NHL history, including the regular season and playoffs. Will he finally get there?

Ovechkin’s assists

Ovi’s talent extends far beyond scoring goals, as he has also proven to be an excellent playmaker. Ovechkin is just four assists away from passing Nicklas Backstrom’s 762 for the most assists in Capitals history.

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals prepares for a face off.

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A lifetime with the Capitals

This season, Ovechkin joined an exclusive group as one of the only players in NHL history to play 22 seasons with the same franchise, alongside legends such as Gordie Howe. In fact, if Ovi records another 20-goal season, he will tie Howe with 22 such seasons, matching him for the most in NHL history.

Another milestones

12 points from reaching 1,700 career points

25 games short of the 1,600-game milestone

33 games away from moving past Patrick Marleau (1,607) for the second-most games played with one franchise in NHL history

36 points away from surpassing Mario Lemieux for ninth-most points in NHL history

Key takeaways

Alex Ovechkin announced he will retire from professional hockey after this NHL season ends.

from professional hockey after this NHL season ends. Passing Wayne Gretzky’s 1,016 total goals requires just 11 more goals.

requires just 11 more goals. Ovi needs four more assists to top Nicklas Backstrom’s all-time franchise mark.