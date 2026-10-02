Is Alex Ovechkin playing today, Oct. 2, for Capitals vs Hurricanes?

The Washington Capitals face off against the Carolina Hurricanes in a must-watch game, but is their star Alex Ovechkin suiting up?

The NHL season is just getting started but a huge game comes through our slate and that’s the Washington Capitals facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, Alex Ochevkin has been dealing with an injury, which begs the question of his status for tonight’s game.

Per NHL.com, Alex Ovechkin is expected to play tonight, Friday, October 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET, when the Washington Capitals open their season against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals will have their star as the ice welcomes them to the 2026 season.

Although he missed most of the preseason with a lower-body injury, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery and team reports indicate that he is healthy. Ovechkin participated in morning skate, and is ready to go for the opening matchup at Lenovo Center.

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How key is Ovechkin for the Capitals?

Alex Ovechkin remains a foundational player for the Washington Capitals. He serves as the franchise’s emotional leader, all-time leading goal-scorer, and primary power-play weapon entering his 22nd NHL season. The veteran is still going strong and efficient at 41 years old.

“I think we’re excited that our first game is going to be against the Stanley Cup Champs. It’s going to be a good battle for us.”



Alex Ovechkin speaks to the media ahead of Washington’s season opener against Carolina on Friday.#ALLCAPS | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/uRHcvdqHMf — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 30, 2026

Serving as captain since 2010, his presence has become vital for mentoring young roster pieces and high-profile veteran newcomers alike, setting a unified standard in the locker room. Ovechkin is more than just a great hockey player, he is a one-of-one leader.

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The Capitals are underdogs vs Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are the defending Stanley Cup champions and loss their season opener in heartbreaking fashion against the Florida Panthers in overtime. Now, this is their first home game and will want to bounce back.

Of course, Ochevkin and the Capitals will want to spoil the party. However, not only are they away from home against the current champs, but the Hurricanes already logged in a competitive matchup, while this will be the first for Washington. The rhythm could take a toll on the Capitals.

Key takeaways

Alex Ovechkin is expected to play in the Washington Capitals’ season opener against Carolina.

is expected to play in the Washington Capitals’ season opener against Carolina. The 41-year-old forward missed most of the preseason with a lower-body injury .

. Carolina dropped its season opener against the Florida Panthers in overtime.