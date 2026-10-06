NY Giants, John Harbaugh rule out Odell Beckham Jr. with plan to replace Braxton Berrios

Although Braxton Berrios‘ injury opened up a roster spot, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s return to the New York Giants was still unlikely. What little odds there were are now gone, as head coach John Harbaugh explained where the team will look to reinforce the wideout position in the 2026 NFL season.

“John Harbaugh said the Giants are primarily going to look for WR help from within,” as reported by Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “They have Charlie Jones as the returner with Braxton Berrios likely missing some time. They have Jalin Hyatt and Dalen Cambre on the practice squad.”

As initially expected, the Giants will try out their options already in East Rutherford before looking into free agency and the trade market. Because Berrios virtually has no role on offense and is purely a special teams player, the G-Men don’t have any need to go after a big name to bolster the position. They hope to make do with what they already have.

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Sad ending to OBJ’s time in New York

After the offseason-long saga around Beckham Jr. and his return to the Big Apple, not many saw such an abrupt ending coming. Even if Beckham Jr. barely played any snaps in the 2026 NFL season, the fans in New York thought the organization would keep him around. However, the NFL is a cold business, and what doesn’t help a team win can be cast aside. Even a fan favorite of Odell’s caliber.

Odell Beckham Jr., former #13 of the New York Giants.

The way things ended between the two sides complicated a potential return after Berrios’ injury. Perhaps Beckham Jr. will someday have a third chapter in NYC, but it probably won’t be too soon. Based on Odell’s reaction to being cut, however, the bridge may have been burned completely.

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Beckham Jr.’s statement

“I’m super smart! But I didn’t see this one my brother! They got me! They won on top of the money you talking about I made them. I came in humbly, took vet minimum then earned my spot and didn’t say nothing about no money which I know make for everybody. I will tell you this, I’m a grown man and this (expletive) didn’t hurt me, but it did when they cut me like that because part of me is like I should’ve known better,” Odell Beckham Jr. replied to a post on Instagram.

“Now let me tell you the real deal truth what hurt my heart to the core is coming home and seeing my son and how happy he was with no idea of what happened and talking about my job and jersey number 13. [That] broke me down. Funny thing about that is he said he likes 3 better and I find that very interesting… but again there was no real pain until you get home and your son gives you that hug like ‘I don’t care what happened daddy you’re the best and I love you… nothing better than that.

But yeah I don’t know why they even gave me the run along, I could’ve really been playing this year somewhere and making a impact and I mean that from a person who is humbled by God and life, so all I’m doing is getting ready for whatever God has for me and spreading love in the meantime.“

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Key takeaways