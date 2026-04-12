Alex Ovechkin leaves door open on return to Capitals next season amid NHL retirement rumors

Alex Ovechkin was the man of the hour as the Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins by a score of 3-0 in the final home game of the 2025-26 NHL season. As the Caps stayed alive in the playoff race, the Russian star kept every option on the table with a comment on his future.

“Thank you very much, guys, I love you so much. You’ve been tremendous over the years. We’ll see what’s going to happen,” Ovechkin said in a message to fans during his postgame interview after being named the first star of the game by the Capitals.

Ovechkin has openly admitted he will make a decision on his future during the summer. As he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the age of 40 (turning 41 on Sept. 17), Ovechkin is going to consider all his options. Those include retiring from the NHL to return to Russia, where he’d likely play for Dynamo Moscow in the KHL, running it back in Washington, or retiring entirely.

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Ovechkin’s contract situation

Ovechkin signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract extension with the Capitals back in July 2021. He is set to play his last NHL game under that contract when the Capitals take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 14. Not many expected Ovechkin to still be competing at the highest level by the age of 40. Still, the Russian goal machine is showing no signs of slowing down.

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

If it were up to the Capitals, they’d sign him to a new contract in a heartbeat. However, the ball is entirely in Ovi’s court. The decision is his—and his family’s—to make. His health is the main factor behind the speculation and retirement rumors, as well as the time he spends away from his family due to the busy schedule of an 82-game NHL season.

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If Ovechkin decides to step away, no one will hold a grudge against his decision. Still, everybody in Washington—and across the league—hopes he stays for a while longer. That was made clear as fans inside Capital One Arena chanted for Ovi to play “one more year.” He’s clearly still got it.

Ovechkin stayed healthy

For the first time since the 2017–18 campaign, Ovechkin will appear in every single game of a season for the Capitals. It’ll be only the fifth time in his career he has managed to stay fully healthy throughout a season. Or perhaps he’s battled through injuries to help out his team in the playoff race and to make the most of his potential last dance.

The scenes inside the Caps’ home after the 3-0 victory over the Pens definitely had the feel of a farewell from Ovechkin. Regardless, anything can happen, and the Russian star won’t make any decision public until the offseason. At the moment, all he cares about is making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s a very steep climb, but if the Philadelphia Flyers happen to stumble, then the Caps could shock the world and snag a playoff ticket.

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