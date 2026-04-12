Alex Ovechkin thanks Sidney Crosby after potential last Capitals-Penguins game of his career

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby go back a long time. They have been going to battle for decades with their Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. The rosters around them changed with the NHL seasons, but the two captains stayed intact. Now, they might have faced-off for the last time in their careers, and Ovechkin made sure to show his appreciation for Crosby.

“Me and Sid have a battle. We have lots of history. Obviously, it’s a special night for me, and for him, as well,” Ovechkin commented on facing Crosby on what might’ve been his last home game at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Ovechkin might have had the last laugh over Crosby in their historic rivalry, which was fueled by the utmost respect between the two best players of their generation, and two of the greatest in NHL history. Although Pittsburgh is headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Washington could miss them, the Caps defeated the Pens by a score of 3-0 in what could’ve been the last “Ovechkin vs. Crosby” matchup.

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The feeling that this might’ve been Ovi’s last dance was strong all game long. However, Ovechkin left the door open on a return to the Capitals next season. As the Russian goal machine admitted himself, fans will have to wait until the summer to learn his decision.

100th all-time showdown between Ovechkin and Crosby

Fans in Pittsburgh didn’t love the fact Crosby sat out the potential last game against Ovechkin at PPG Paints Arena. However, the Pens’ captain made sure to participate when his team traveled to the nation’s capital. As Crosby missed the Capitals’ 6-3 win over the Penguins on Saturday, Sunday’s matchup was the 100th time the two stars faced off in NHL history (including Stanley Cup Playoffs games).

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Playoff race

While speculation and retirement rumors have taken over around the City of Monuments, Ovechkin and the Capitals remain focused on making the postseason. They are in for a steep climb, but anything can happen. There is only one ticket up for grabs in the Eastern Conference, and that is the third-place seed in the Metropolitan Division.

That means that if Ovechkin and the Caps somehow make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they will face Crosby and the Pens in the first round. The more things change, the more they stay the same. It’d be the fifth time Ovi and Sid meet in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If that happens, the “Ovechkin vs. Crosby” rivalry will truly be the gift that keeps on giving in the NHL.