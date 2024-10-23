Capitals' Alex Ovechkin makes surprising revelation about pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL record

Five games into the 2024-25 season, Alex Ovechkin stands just 40 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s NHL scoring record. As the Washington Capitals star approaches this historic milestone, he has made a surprising revelation about his relationship with “The Great One.”

The 39-year-old Ovechkin has his sights set on a clear objective as he enters his 20th season. Following the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup victory, there wasn’t much left for Ovi to achieve. However, the what’s on his mind could forever alter NHL history.

The Russian winger is closer to Gretzky‘s astounding feat than anyone has ever been. That said, Ovechkin’s yearly production has declined in recent years, and it might take him another full season to surpass the Edmonton Oilers legend.

Ovechkin opened his scoring account for the season with his 854th goal, putting him just 40 goals shy of Gretzky’s record of 894. While no player relishes the thought of their individual accolades being overshadowed, Ovechkin made a stunning confession about how Gretzky closely monitors his pursuit of the record. In fact, Wayne even texts Alex with encouraging messages.

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals looks on against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Capital One Arena on October 17, 2024 in Washington, DC.

“It’s great. Even when I have a slump, he will sometimes text me and say, ‘Don’t worry about it. It will come.’ He’s on my side. If that kind of person is rooting for me, it’s pretty cool stuff. He’s the best player out there and he’s a great human. He supports me and it’s a pretty cool thing. I hope when it’s going to be close, he’ll give me some advice. But not yet.”

Can Ovechkin reclaim his elite form?

Last season, Ovechkin scored a career-low 31 goals in 79 games with the Capitals. However, he had a great second-half to the season, scoring 23 times in his final 36 appearances. Judging by the recent-years pace, Ovechkin would get his shot at the record during the 2025/26 season.

That is, unless we witness a vintage Ovi capable of scoring 40 times in a season. Not long ago, he tallied 42 goals during the 22/23 season. Whether last season was a fluke or a sign of what’s to come, remains to be seen.

Power Play: Ovi’s best friend

Ovechkin will continue to operate from his office, positioned over the left faceoff dot, where he has made a living with his lethal one-timer. The Capitals have bolstered their roster with defenseman Jacob Chychrun, who poses a significant threat from the blue line and can create additional space for Ovechkin, a player who has proven he doesn’t need much open ice to find the back of the net.

