Trending topics:
winter olympics

Winter Olympics hockey bracket set: When can Team USA and Canada play each other at Milano Cortina 2026?

Team USA and Team Canada punched their tickets to the knockout round of the ice hockey tournament in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Now, fans across the globe wonder when the two powerhouses could meet.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Sidney Crosby of Team Canada and Auston Matthews of Team USA
© Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of Team Canada and Auston Matthews of Team USA

After finishing the round-robin stage with perfect records in the 2026 Winter Olympics, Team USA and Team Canada are now gearing up for the nail-biting knockout round of the competition.

Canada (Group A winner) has secured the number one seed, while the USA (Group C winner) is the No. 2 seed in the Winter Olympics after winning their respective groups. Thus, the two countries will enjoy a bye in the first round, as they wait for their opponents in the quarterfinals stage.

Canada will take on the winner out of the matchup between No. 8 Czechia and No. 9 Denmark. Meanwhile, the USA will await for the victor out of No. 7 Sweden and No. 10 Latvia. Because Canada and the USA are the top two seeds in the tournament, they can’t play each other until the gold medal game.

Advertisement

Full bracket

Along with Canada and the USA, Slovakia (Group B winner) and Finland (fourth-best seed) will enjoy some rest, too. No. 3 Slovakia—one of the biggest surprises of the tournament—will go up against No. 6 Germany or No. 11 France in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, No. 4 Finland will play No. 5 Switzerland or No. 12 Italy.

Auston Matthews #34 of Team USA

Auston Matthews #34 of Team USA

Advertisement

Ahead of the semifinals, the matchups will be determined based on the seedings. Thus, Canada and USA will head their separate ways until the final (Feb. 22).

Sidney Crosby, Team Canada receive good news about Tom Wilson’s fight at 2026 Winter Olympics

see also

Sidney Crosby, Team Canada receive good news about Tom Wilson’s fight at 2026 Winter Olympics

  • CAN vs. Winner CZE/DEN
  • USA vs. Winner SWE/LAT
  • SVK vs. Winner GER/FRA
  • FIN vs. Winner SUI/ITA
Advertisement

Tough matchup for Team USA

In more ways than one, Team USA got the short end of the stick. Obviously, to win gold one must go through any opponent put in the way, but the Americans may have preferred to face a different team than potentially drawing Sweden in the quarterfinals.

On paper, Sweden is the toughest team among the eight sides competing in the first round. Sweden hasn’t looked great so far, but if it makes it past Latvia, it could pick up momentum before taking on the USA, which has shown its fair share of inconsistencies as well.

Advertisement

After finishing round robin with 9 points, a 3-0-0 record, and a +11 goal differential, the prospect of coming across Sweden in the quarterfinals feels like too little a reward for the Americans in Milano Cortina 2026. To be the best, one must beat the best, though. So make no mistake, Team USA will be up to the challenge.

Survey

Which team has the easiest potential rivals in the QF?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Argentina Open champion Francisco Cerundolo already sets sights in Rio after strong start to 2026
Tennis

Argentina Open champion Francisco Cerundolo already sets sights in Rio after strong start to 2026

NFL insider suggests who the Steelers should choose as QB between Aaron Rodgers and Malik Willis in 2026
NFL

NFL insider suggests who the Steelers should choose as QB between Aaron Rodgers and Malik Willis in 2026

Jaxson Dart reached out to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce as NY Giants made bold decision for 2026
NFL

Jaxson Dart reached out to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce as NY Giants made bold decision for 2026

Andy Reid receives warning about Patrick Mahomes from former NFL quarterback
NFL

Andy Reid receives warning about Patrick Mahomes from former NFL quarterback

Better Collective Logo