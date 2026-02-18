Mikaela Shiffrin sends emotional message after winning gold medal in 2026 Winter Olympics for Team USA

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrated a historic moment at the 2026 Winter Olympics, capturing the gold medal in the women’s slalom. After an intense two-run performance, she secured the top spot on the podium, fulfilling a dream years in the making. A long wait of eight years without the top spot in the most important competition.

Following her win, Shiffrin shared an emotional message reflecting on the personal journey behind her achievement: “This was a moment I have dreamed about. I’ve also been very scared of this moment. Everything in life that you do after you lose someone you love is like a new experience. It’s like being born again. I still have so many moments where I resist this. I don’t want to be in life without my dad. Maybe today was the first time that I could actually accept this reality. Instead of thinking I would be going in this moment without him, to take the moment to be silent with him.”

Fans and fellow athletes celebrated Shiffrin’s victory not only for her athletic excellence but also for the courage and vulnerability she displayed. Her message resonated with many, emphasizing that achievements at the highest level of sport are often intertwined with personal struggles and the perseverance to overcome them. After all the pressure during the last few days, Mikaela delivered for Team USA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did Mikaela Shiffrin win the gold medal today at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Yes. Mikaela Shiffrin won the gold medal today in the women’s slalom at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Shiffrin completed the first run in 47.13 seconds and the second run in 51.97 seconds. First gold medal in eight years for the legend.